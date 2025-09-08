Fleet Readiness Center Southeast Completes First F135 Power Module and Achieves Initial Depot Capability

Photo By Jill Pickett | A Pratt & Whitney F135 engine undergoes accelerated mission testing in Sea Level Test...... read more read more Photo By Jill Pickett | A Pratt & Whitney F135 engine undergoes accelerated mission testing in Sea Level Test Cell 3 at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., Nov. 15, 2021. The F135 is the engine used to power the F-35 Lightning II. (U.S. Air Force photos by Jill Pickett) see less | View Image Page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On August 29, Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) completed its first depot-level repair of an F135 power module, establishing the command’s Initial Depot Capability (IDC). The power module is one of five major components powering the F-35 Lightning II engine.



FRCSE’s IDC status is crucial for supporting military aviation readiness and was designated in 2020 as one of two aviation depots to repair the F135 engine.



Upon completion of depot-level maintenance of the power module, which includes disassembly, inspection and reassembly, FRCSE shipped the module to Pratt & Whitney’s test facility in West Palm Beach, Florida. Pratt & Whitney, the engine’s Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), provided final inspection and testing – the last step in the IDC process.



“The successful completion of Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s first F135 power module reflects the skill and dedication of our workforce, highlights our partnership and support from Pratt & Whitney, and furthers the command’s role in sustaining fifth-generation combat capability, readiness and lethality,” said Capt. Mike Windom, FRCSE’s commanding officer. “We take pride in directly supporting the warfighter and strengthening naval aviation operational readiness.”



Ahead of the power module’s IDC establishment, Pratt & Whitney provided qualification training for FRCSE’s F135 artisans. Organized into three training phases – in-classroom education and practical skills, hands-on training and final certification, Pratt & Whitney assessed artisans on 2,600 qualification requirements.



In August 2024, the power module transitioned from a training tool and was re-inducted to be used for IDC establishment.



“This program represents not just technological excellence, but a national defense priority,” said Aaron Powers, FRCSE F135 production line director. “We’re proud to support fifth-generation readiness, deliver cost-effective solutions for taxpayers and ensure that our warfighters have the reliable engine performance they need.”

FRCSE has three power modules in production and is increasing its capacity to accept up to 600 mini modules and 120 power modules annually.



To support the increasing workload and meet warfighting readiness goals, the Navy is planning to construct a 300,000-square-foot F135 maintenance facility and is renovating its engine test cell to accommodate the aircraft’s thrust.



The engine test cell will furnish FRCSE with in-house test capability and shorten turnaround times, reducing transportation costs and logistical challenges.

The F-35 is a fifth-generation fighter aircraft used by the Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force that combines stealth, multi-mission capability, electronic warfare and lethality. It serves a key role in global deterrence.

About Fleet Readiness Center Southeast



Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) is Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia’s largest maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical services provider, employing approximately 5,000 civilian, military and contract workers. The organization serves as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy, Naval Air Systems Command, and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers by maintaining the combat airpower for America’s military forces.