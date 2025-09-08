NORAD AIR DEFENSE EXERCISE PLANNED OFF FLORIDA COAST

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) will conduct Exercise FALCON VIRGO, a live-fly air defense exercise, on September 9, 2025, between noon and 2 p.m. EDT off the coast of Florida between Port St. John and Melbourne.



Under the direction of the Continental U.S. NORAD Region, NORAD aircraft participating in the exercise include F-16 fighter aircraft. Some portions of the may be visible from the ground.



NORAD routinely conducts exercises with various scenarios, including airspace restriction violations, hijackings, and responses to unknown aircraft. All NORAD exercises are carefully planned and closely controlled.



FALCON VIRGO is a routine exercise in support of Operation NOBLE EAGLE, encompassing all air sovereignty and air defense missions in North America.



Since its inception, NORAD aircraft have identified and intercepted potential air threats to North America, in the execution of its aerospace warning and aerospace control missions, and maintain a watchful eye over Canadian and U.S. internal waterways and maritime approaches under its maritime warning mission.



