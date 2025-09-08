Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Simmons Highlights DoD Back-to-School Resources for Military Families

The Defense Department launched an online information hub where busy military families can find back-to-school tips and resources, as well as information supporting nutrition and access to affordable, quality food.



The back-to-school support for military families page on Military OneSource aims to ease some of the challenges of back-to-school season, particularly for military families with a deployed spouse or those who have recently relocated.



“Families tend to be busy this time of year, and expenses can add up with extracurricular activities and new school supplies. It’s also a period of transition for many, which can be challenging for kids and parents,” said Stephen B. Simmons, deputy assistant secretary of defense for Military Community and Family Policy. “The Back-to-School Support for Military Families page reflects the department’s commitment to ensuring a ready and resilient warfighting force, which is strengthened by providing the military community access to affordable, nutritious food and resources that improve their overall well-being.”



The Back-to-School Support for Military Families page offers a curated collection of cost-saving resources and essential information in one place so families can easily access the resources they need to settle into their back-to-school routines and thrive in military life. It allows families to easily access:



* Information on school liaisons and youth programming, which can help kids and families navigate new school systems

* Child care support options

* Money-saving tips, such as cost savings through the commissary and exchange for back-to-school shopping

* Healthy eating and nutrition resources, including kid-friendly recipes for busy families and information on nutrition assistance programs

* Youth mental health support services



Overall, 36.7% of military members have at least one child, with their average age being 8 ½ years old, according to the 2023 Demographics Profile of the Military Community. While the majority of military children are educated outside the home, 12% of active-duty families and 11% of reserve and National Guard families homeschooled their children during the 2023-2024 year. That’s twice the percentage of civilian families, the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey shows.



“Whether their children are educated in a school or at home, our aim is to give military families everything they need to get their children off to a great start to a successful new school year,” Simmons said.



About Military OneSource

Military OneSource is a DOD program that is both a contact center and a website providing comprehensive information, resources and assistance on every aspect of military life. Service members and families of active duty, National Guard and reserve (regardless of activation status), Coast Guard members when activated for the Navy, DOD expeditionary civilians and survivors are eligible for Military OneSource services, which are available worldwide 24 hours a day, seven days a week, free to the user.

