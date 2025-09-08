Readiness through fitness at Spangdahlem

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany – Sweat drips to the floor, thunderous clangs ring through the halls, the fitness center at Spangdahlem is a living organism kept alive by the Airmen who work there.



It’s a place to train, unwind and prepare for the physical demands of military service. But behind the scenes, two Airmen are working hard to ensure every squat rack, treadmill and training event supports the 52nd Fighter Wing’s larger mission: readiness.



Airman 1st Class Santi Lagmay and Airman Alec Noriega, 52nd Force Support Squadron fitness and sports journeymen, play a vital role in maintaining the facility and supporting programs that help Airmen stay physically and mentally fit.



“We do a lot more than people think,” Lagmay said. “From sports leagues to contingency dorms, we’re involved in a lot that directly impacts the base and the mission.”



Their work directly supports the 52nd FW’s focus on mission ready Airmen and the Department of the Air Force’s emphasis on Comprehensive Airman Fitness. “We help train other units for PT testing, support fitness improvement programs and run special events that boost morale,” said Noriega. “It all ties back to making sure people are ready, physically and mentally.”



Beyond daily operations, both Airmen have grown in their roles, developing skills in leadership, customer service and event coordination. Lagmay, a prior security forces trainee, said his time in fitness has given him new opportunities and long-term goals.



“I’m getting certifications that I can use in and out of the military,” Lagmay said. “Personal training, spin instruction – all of it opens doors and I’ve realized I really want to keep helping people through fitness.”



For Noriega, fresh out of technical school, the experience has already brought confidence and clarity.



“I made above a 90 on my PT test,” said Noriega. “That was a goal I had and now I’m looking at college too. This job showed me that I can push myself.”



Whether organizing a 5K, inspecting workout gear or simply encouraging someone to push through a tough set, Lagmay and Noriega represent the unseen commitment that keeps Saber Nation strong, one rep at a time.

