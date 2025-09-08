Hundreds attend 2025 Retiree Appreciation Day at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon with the Fort McCoy...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon with the Fort McCoy Garrison speaks to hundreds of attendees to the 2025 Retiree Appreciation Day on Sept. 5, 2025 in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event is held annually to support military retirees and their family members. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy, Wis., held its 2025 Retiree Appreciation Day (RAD) from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 5 in building 905, giving military retirees a chance to catch up with one another and learn more about their benefits.



The first part of this year’s event was a prayer breakfast that begans at 7:30 a.m., said Fort McCoy Retirement Services Officer Nicholas Gimson with the Directorate of Human Resources. The breakfast is organized by the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office and the guest speaker will be Father Conrad Targonski, Viterbo University chaplain.



Following the breakfast, speakers also included a welcome from Fort McCoy Garrison leadership and briefings from related agencies.



Participating community partners include the Fort McCoy Retirement Services Office, TriCare, Fort McCoy’s transition assistance advisor, Military One Source, County veteran service officers, and many others. Additionally, flu shots will be available for attendees through Walgreens.



“This event was open to all military retirees, those transitioning into retirement, and their spouses,” Gimson said.



The ultimate goal of a Retiree Appreciation Day was to bring together military retirees and give them an opportunity to receive some of the most up-to-date information on the benefits they are entitled to with a seminar setting, Gimson said.



Attendance to the 2025 Fort McCoy Retiree Appreciation Day was free.



Information ifor future events s available by calling the Fort McCoy Soldier for Life/Retirement Services Office at 502-898-3716, or by e-mail at usarmy.mccoy.imcom-central.mbx.dhr-rso@mail.mil.



Also check out the Fort McCoy Honors newsletter for 2025 for retirees at https://d34w7g4gy10iej.cloudfront.net/pubs/pdf_73395.pdf