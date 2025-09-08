Gen. Xavier Brunson Prepared Remarks and Toast, UNC 75th Anniversary Dinner

These are the prepared remarks Gen. Brunson intended to deliver at the United Nations Command 75th Anniversary Dinner, held during the Seoul Defense Dialogue. Although the full remarks were not delivered orally, they are provided here for transparency and media use.



Gen. Brunson did deliver a brief toast at the event, affirming the enduring spirit and mission of the UNC.



Prepared Remarks:



Distinguished leaders, honored guests, and colleagues from around the world, good evening.

It’s an honor to address the Seoul Defense Dialogue, especially as we mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Command.

This is more than a commemoration of history…it is a moment to reaffirm our shared commitment to peace, to security, and to cooperation in one of the world’s most consequential regions.



A Legacy of Unity and Sacrifice

Seventy-five years ago, as the world was still emerging from the devastation of World War II, the international community was once again tested — this time by North Korea’s unprovoked invasion of the South.

In response, the United Nations Security Council authorized what would become the first and only unified command in United Nations history…the UNC was a global response to a global threat.

Twenty-two nations answered that call, not just with words, but with action. They sent troops, medical units, logistical support, and humanitarian aid. They bore the burden of a conflict far from home, driven not by conquest or competition, but by a belief in the principles of sovereignty, freedom, and collective security.

The price paid was steep. Over 36,500 Americans lost their lives. More than 3,000 troops from partner nations made the ultimate sacrifice -- and the Republic of Korea endured hundreds of thousands of losses.

But the sacrifices were not in vain. Together, we secured the freedom of millions and helped lay the foundation for the Republic of Korea’s transformation into one of the world’s most dynamic democracies and most robust economies.

This is the enduring legacy of the UNC: It is a legacy I am committed to honoring and protecting…Not just for Korea, but also for the world.



A Mandate That Endures

When the Armistice Agreement was signed in 1953, it ended active hostilities but not our mission.

Today, the UNC remains charged with maintaining and enforcing that agreement…preserving stability on the peninsula through three key tasks:

• Facilitating dialogue,

• Enforcing the terms of the Armistice and

• Enabling humanitarian efforts, including repatriationand deconfliction.

And we do this under the authority of international law, as defined by the United Nations Security Council.



This enduring mandate gives the UNC a uniquely global character… a fact that has grown even more important in this dynamic security environment.



The Power of Collective Commitment

The spirit that brought nations together in 1950 must now guide our path in 2025: That Spirit should lead to…

• A renewed commitment to peace through strength. It should follow

• A clear-eyed pursuit of dialogue through engagementand should drive

• A shared understanding that security in Northeast Asia is inseparable from peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.



Honoring the Past, Securing the Future

To our UNC member states: thank you. Your continued contributions…underpin our every effort and remain essential to peace on the Korean Peninsula.

To our veterans: your courage forged a legacy that we are duty-bound to uphold.

And to all who believe in peace: the United Nations Command stands ready.

“Under One Flag”

…today…tomorrow, and for our future.

Thank you.



Toast Delivered by Gen. Xavier Brunson:

Transcript of Toast:

Gen. Brunson: I was prepared to speak much longer, but given the opportunity to just do a toast and sit down, I’m just going to toast and sit down.

MC: No, sir, you’re much welcome to speak longer, if you would. Why don’t we welcome you for a remark as well? Yes.



Gen. Brunson: Now that I’m up here, I’m just going to again, forego the remarks as a UN Command commander and just issue a toast. What I would like to do tonight is simply to say still standing, and your response will be still serving. As you’ve heard all the guests say tonight as they spoke, the importance of the UN Command is that we are still standing and still serving. So again I will raise my glass and say, still standing.

