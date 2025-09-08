Tennessee, D.C. National Guard mechanics partner for D.C. Safe and Beautiful

Photo By Spc. Landon Evans | U.S. Army Spc. Josiah Davenport, assigned to the 269th Military Police Company,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Landon Evans | U.S. Army Spc. Josiah Davenport, assigned to the 269th Military Police Company, Tennessee National Guard conducts maintenance on a vehicle at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., Aug. 30, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Landon Evans) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON, D.C. – When the District of Columbia National Guard found itself with dozens of military vehicles out of service, the Tennessee National Guard stepped up and answered the call to help.



Tennessee mechanics are teaming up with their D.C. counterparts and are working to revive more than 50 idle military vehicles in support of Operation D.C. Safe and Beautiful, ensuring both units remain at peak readiness for any upcoming missions in the nation’s capital.



U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Chad Marlow, Tennessee maintenance shop lead and motor sergeant, combines more than 27 years of mechanical expertise with noncommissioned officer leadership to guide his team through the mission. As a full-time military technician, Marlow has the expertise and passion needed to ensure both units remain at the height of readiness and operability, essential for mission success.



“By assisting the D.C. National Guard with maintenance work, we’re providing mission-capable vehicles that directly support the success of making D.C. safer and more beautiful,” Marlow said. “That’s the goal.”

The joint effort began when Tennessee’s mechanics answered D.C. National Guard’s request for support to repair a backlog of vehicles out of service. They divided their teams to maintain their own fleet and simultaneously completed work orders for D.C. vehicles., Combined, the two teams expect to bring more than 50 vehicles back into service.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alexander Vanmeter, a senior mechanic with the 913th Engineer Company, brings more than 10 years of professional mechanic experience to the mission. As a full-time military technician, Vanmeter provides the depth of skill and leadership needed to get the job done.



“What we’re doing is providing maintenance support so we can provide effective readiness for the main mission,” Vanmeter said. “We need to have vehicles ready to transport troops where they’re needed; that’s how we’re going to be successful.”



Vanmeter added that the pride he takes in his work goes beyond just fixing engines.



“I’ve always liked the challenge of turning wrenches,” Vanmeter said. “It feels good knowing the work we put in keeps Soldiers safe and gets them where they need to be. At the end of the day, I can look at a vehicle rolling down the road and say, ‘I had a hand in making that happen’. That’s why I’m proud to do this job.”



Many Guardsmen who serve as mechanics bring civilian expertise as mechanics, which provides mentorship opportunities for younger, less experienced Soldiers who are still learning the trade.



Marlow, who grew up working with his hands, said the payoff is in seeing the results.



“One of the best things about being a mechanic is the immediate impact of seeing your hard work pay off,” Marlow said. “Whether it’s troubleshooting a breakdown, making repairs, or just performing routine maintenance, there’s no better feeling than seeing the shop clear out and knowing that those vehicles are ready to roll. That’s what the job is all about.”



Marlow also praised the professionalism and dedication of his shop mechanics, noting that many have demonstrated a level of skill beyond their years.



“For being as young as they are, they’ve brought so much knowledge to the table. I’m very proud of them,” he said. “Their effort proves exactly how different Guard units can come together and accomplish a mission together.”



The combined effort between the D.C. National Guard and Tennessee National Guard is just one example of partnership success being seen across the district in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. Cooperation between units ensures readiness and mission success, both in Washington and back home.



About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District.



