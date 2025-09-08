Marines test drone systems in Defense Innovation Unit challenge

Photo By Sgt. Adeola Adetimehin | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Eduardo Montano Lopez, a rifleman with 1st Marine Division...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Adeola Adetimehin | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Eduardo Montano Lopez, a rifleman with 1st Marine Division Schools, launches a small unmanned aircraft system during Project G.I. at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 25, 2025. The Defense Innovation Unit’s Project G.I. Challenge brought together Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force, industry partners, and Department of Defense leaders to evaluate commercial sUAS, with Marine feedback shaping future procurement decisions and advancing modernization for contested environments. Montano Lopez is a native of Mexico. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Adeola Adetimehin) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force partnered with the Defense Innovation Unit and industry leaders during Phase 2 of the DIU’s G.I. Challenge, Aug. 18-29, 2025, to evaluate commercial small unmanned aircraft systems in realistic operational environments.



The 12-day event brought together Marines from 1st Marine Division—including operators, leaders and subject matter experts—to test vendor-loaned systems across multiple ranges. The training period included four days of Marine-led familiarization followed by six days of scenario-based demonstrations. Assessments will directly inform Department of Defense procurement decisions and accelerate the integration of resilient, cost-effective sUAS into the joint force.



“The G.I. Challenge puts our Marines at the center of capability development. Their expertise, combined with the innovation of our industry partners, is shaping the next generation of unmanned systems,” said Brig. Gen. Michael Nakonieczny, I MEF Deputy Commanding General. “I MEF is proud to play a leading role in advancing technologies that directly enhance the lethality and survivability of our Marines.”



Marines evaluated systems against operational criteria including setup, deployment time, weatherproofing, payload capacity, and performance across varying terrain and climates. Evaluations emphasized how each system affected tactics, techniques and procedures during realistic combat scenarios.



“Robotics are revolutionizing the battlefield, and it’s no secret that First Person View drones have become one of the most lethal and disruptive weapons worldwide,” said Maj. Steven Atkinson, I MEF lead planner. “Our mission is to ensure America’s warfighters get the very best, battle-tested technology so they can be effective anywhere in the world.”



The challenge represents the second phase of a three-part competitive selection process. Phase 1 involved an initial screening in which the DIU reviewed vendor proposals and chose the most promising systems for further testing. Phase 2 brought those selected vendors to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton for hands-on evaluation by I MEF Marines. A final Phase 3 round will determine which systems advance to procurement, with winning platforms expected to be added to the DoD’s “Blue UAS List” by March 15, 2026.



“Bottom-up refinement is something the Marine Corps has always valued. The ability for dedicated NCOs to test, stress and provide input on these products is exactly what was needed for this project and the service,” said 2nd Lt. Kienan Morrissey, an intelligence officer with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion who participated in the evaluation of the vendor-loaned sUAS platforms.



Marines stress-tested the systems in contested environment simulations, focusing on modern kill chain operations and FPV effects capabilities. Vendors were required to provide at least three prototypes for testing, though some platforms received exemptions due to design characteristics or employment concepts.



Following evaluations, Marines conducted detailed debriefs to capture feedback that will guide procurement and influence future sUAS capability development across the DoD. Units within I MEF will continue working with selected systems beyond the challenge to provide additional recommendations for improvement.



The DIU’s G.I. Challenge represents one of the Marine Corps’ largest field-based industry engagements focused on emerging drone technology, directly supporting modernization priorities identified by Marine Corps and Pentagon leadership for operations against peer adversaries.



“Events like these ensure our Marines will have the best available tools at their disposal in the next conflict,” said Morrissey.



I MEF provides combatant commanders a globally responsive, expeditionary, and fully scalable Marine Air-Ground Task Force, capable of generating, deploying, and employing ready forces and formations for crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations, and campaigns.