Mongolian Air Force personnel arrive at JBER for leadership training program

Four noncommissioned officers from the Mongolian Air Force participated in the Noncommissioned Officer Academy and Airman Leadership School courses at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Air Force Professional Military Education Center from Sept 1. through 5. The visit aimed to provide insights into the U.S. Air Force leadership training methods, which the Mongolian military plans to adapt for its own programs.

The delegation spent one week at JBER, observing and engaging in a curriculum focused on leadership skills, professional development, and operational readiness. This exchange is part of a broader partnership between the U.S. and Mongolian armed forces to enhance interoperability and share optimal practices.

"In Mongolia, we are always seeking to improve our NCOs' experience and education," said Senior Master Sgt. Purevsuren Bayarmagnai, the enlisted leader of the Mongolia Air Force's NCO Development Center. "Coming here to learn what is different and what is similar is a great way to improve our learning environment."

The visit included hands-on participation in classroom sessions, open-forum discussions with JBER's commandants, and recreational time to connect with Airmen, with the goal of uncovering the strategy behind JBER's award-winning Professional Military Education center.

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Sarah Paine, project lead for the Mongolian visit and deputy commandant of the Elmendorf PME center, viewed the program as a step toward deeper defense cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Fostering international relationships is always a pleasure and always important," Paine said. "We are successful here, so we are happy to share what works with our allies."

This initiative strengthens ties between the U.S. and Mongolia air forces, fostering mutual understanding and collaboration. By sharing expertise, both nations aim to build a more capable and cohesive military partnership, enhancing regional security and stability as well as fostering more capable, prepared NCOs across the globe.

