West Virginia National Guard locate missing adult at the Union Station Metro

WASHINGTON – Soldiers with the West Virginia National Guard located a missing autistic adult at the Union Station Metro, Sept. 6, 2025.



The Soldiers were conducting a routine patrol in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission when a security guard with Allied Universal informed the Soldiers that there was a missing person.



“Some of my Soldiers called me over,” said 1st Lt. Adam Park, with the West Virginia National Guard. “They were made aware of the situation by a Union Station security guard. Who at first reported that they had a missing child, but after some clarification, it was a missing adult.”



Trained to respond quickly and assist the community, the guardsman began the necessary procedure to find the missing person.



“I was on the phone to get a BOLO pushed out when one of my Soldiers identified an individual resembling the missing person,” Park said. “You could tell that they were most likely autistic, exhibiting some stimming behavior.”



After identifying the individual as potentially being the missing person, Park and a security guard approached them.



“I handed off my weapon before approaching them,” said Park. “I wanted to keep them as calm as possible while I interacted with them. The security guard then radioed in, and another security officer came over, confirming that they were the missing individual, and we walked them back over to their guardian.”



“It was a good combined effort,” Park said. “The security guard said he specifically wanted to find us because he knew that we had a lot of people. So, it was a good combined effort, and we were able to quickly reunite the person with their guardian.”



The West Virginia National Guard are a part of the estimated 2,300 National Guard members supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. While medics, military police and security teams provide visible presence, supply professionals ensure they remain sustained, equipped and mission capable.

