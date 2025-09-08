Air Commandos compete for 1 SOW Service Member of the Year

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. -- Recently, U.S. Airmen across the 1st Special Operations Wing tested their physical, mental, and tactical skills in a Service Member of the Year competition, showcasing Air Commando capabilities.



Squadrons nominated their highest performing Airmen from various Air Force Specialty Codes to compete in fitness, cognitive and weapons proficiency events with the winner competing at the major command level.



“We’re looking for people with high character that are well-rounded in everything,” said a 1 SOW human performance strength and conditioning coach. “We want to test their preparedness and ability to execute under stress and pressure–someone that can adapt and overcome when

they’re pushed against a wall.”



Participants were evaluated as they worked through a series of events, including a six-mile ruck-run, combat arms qualifications, a formal review board and a written assessment, including a U.S. Special Operations Command-based essay.



“Members submit a package at the squadron level, where we review physical and cognitive fitness and leadership qualities,” said a first sergeant assigned to the 1 SOW. “We look for nominees that embody the core values of the special operations command: honor, courage, excellence, creativity and respect.”



Six wing-level nominees competed for a period of seven days Participants included Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape (SERE) specialists, civil engineers and loadmasters.



“It’s a great opportunity to highlight individuals and have them represent not only their squadron but also their wing,” said the human performance coach. “It shows the hard work and dedication that they’re putting forward to better themselves and set a standard of lethality, readiness and resiliency.”



The wing-level winner advances to the Air Force Special Operations Command competition later this year, with the chance to represent 1 SOW against sister services at the U.S. Special Operations Command level.

