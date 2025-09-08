II Marine Expeditionary Force Chief of Protocol Retires after 27 years of service

Photo By Cpl. Adam Scalin | Hope Fiorvanti, II Marine Expeditionary Force Chief of Protocol, addresses the...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Adam Scalin | Hope Fiorvanti, II Marine Expeditionary Force Chief of Protocol, addresses the audience during her retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 5, 2025. For more than a decade, Fiorvanti served as a special staff officer for II MEF and was the subject matter expert on the planning, coordination and synchronization required to support all special events and Distinguished Visitors to the command. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Adam Scalin) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. - Hope Fiorvanti, II Marine Expeditionary Force Chief of Protocol to the Commanding General, announced her retirement during a ceremony at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 5, 2025.



For more than a decade, Fiorvanti served as a special staff officer for II MEF and was the subject matter expert on the planning, coordination and synchronization required to support all special events and Distinguished Visitors to the command.



A native of Onslow County, Fiorvanti began her distinguished career in civil service with the Department of Defense Education Activity in 1998. She served in various capacities around the globe, including assignments in Iwakuni and Okinawa, Japan, before transitioning into protocol roles that spanned several commands and locations.



“Hope always showed up with a smile and brought a level of professionalism that made a real difference,” said retired 37th Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller. “She held everyone to the highest standard, made sure every detail was accounted for, and ensured things got done right, every time.”



Fiorvanti was recognized for her pivotal role in coordinating command-level administrative tasks on behalf of the commanding general. Beyond her military duties, she has contributed to the broader community by teaching military and business protocol classes and mentoring future leaders.



She was responsible for ensuring the successful execution of all distinguished engagements involving general officers, senior enlisted leaders, command-level civil servants, and members of Congress, consistently delivering results in a timely and professional manner. Her role required extreme levels of patience and coordination with leadership ensuring that all events were aligned with commanders’ intent and mission objectives.



“I want to thank each and every one of you for being here and for being part of the journey that brought me to this moment,” said Fiorvanti. “I’m truly grateful for your support, encouragement, and the shared moments that made this possible.”



Known for her exceptional expertise and unwavering dedication, Fiorvanti has been an indispensable figure in military protocol and diplomacy.



Fiorvanti’s retirement marked the end of an era and was a formal recognition to all of the hard work she has done over the course of her career. Her contributions to the II MEF mission were characterized by commitment, excellence, and grace. Fiorvanti was praised as crucial to the success of the forces mission and goals.



She looks forward to continuing her passion for protocol education and event planning in the next chapter of her life.