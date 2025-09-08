Travis brings ‘1 Degree of Separation’ program to base

Photo By Kenneth Abbate | U.S. Airmen laugh during a “1 Degree of Separation” comedy session at Travis Air...... read more read more Photo By Kenneth Abbate | U.S. Airmen laugh during a “1 Degree of Separation” comedy session at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 4, 2025. The program uses comedy to help audiences ease into conversations about depression and suicide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. - In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month, the Integrated Prevention & Response Office (IPRO) at Travis Air Force Base, California, hosted three sessions of "1 Degree of Separation" on Sept. 4, 2025.



The performances featured four comedians blending humor with candid conversations about depression and suicide. “1 Degree of Separation” uses clean comedy and personal storytelling to deliver a form of mental health first aid that teaches “how to have a conversation” through a set of five non-judgmental questions about depression and support.



Each session began with a stand-up routine that set a lighter tone before transitioning to a panel discussion where the comedians answered the five questions based on their own experiences with depression. Attendees also received a card featuring these questions to use as a tool for guiding conversations with clarity and empathy.



One of the performers spoke about the importance of using humor to open the door for deeper discussions on difficult subjects.



"For me, it’s very personal because I am a veteran and in my 20 years in the Marine Corps, I never had an effective suicide prevention program,” said Kevin Davis, a comedian with ‘1 Degree of Separation,’. “Humor relaxes you and opens a different side of your brain. People come to training expecting a dry PowerPoint, then they see comedians being themselves, they relax, and they actually take in the message. The arts, including comedy, are effective with people who have PTSD or traumatic brain injury, so humor can be the catalyst to start serious conversations like the ones we have at 1 Degree of Separation.”



For many in attendance, the program offered both practical tools and reassurance that talking about depression does not have to be overwhelming.



“The show was a different take on depression and suicide,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ingrid Ramirez, 60th Air Mobility Wing occupational safety noncommissioned officer in charge. “I enjoyed the fact that it started off as a comedy show and let my mind feel more at ease to hear about the topic that can be tough and not always easy to discuss so openly.”



Ramirez said the event also gave her a new way to connect with others who may be struggling.



“I probably won’t be as funny as the guys in the show, but I have a new approach to starting a conversation with a teammate who might need it,” she said.



‘1 Degree of Separation’ was created by Brad Bonar Jr. and has conducted more than 80 suicide prevention trainings across audiences including first responders, students, medical groups, corporate clients and military communities. The program emphasizes that “depression has one degree of separation: if you don’t suffer, someone you know does.”



According to their website, its structure begins with comedy to alter brain chemistry, creating a calm safe state for deeper conversation. It then transitions into a panel where comedians share their personal struggles and responses to the five questions, leaving audiences with tools to bridge their own conversations.



The event marked the first time the program was brought to Travis AFB. IPRO organized the three sessions to accommodate different shifts and ensure broad participation across the base community.



If you or someone you know is struggling, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.