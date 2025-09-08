Gaining Altitude: September 2025 Promotions

The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Airman:
Evan Albrecht
To Airman 1st Class:
Kiona Campbell
Leamon Cox
To Senior Airman:
Cameron Chambers
Lauren Shanks
To Staff Sgt.:
Edrick Abella
Carter Grice
Sierra Harris
Azaria Perry
Cora Wilson
Joel Yang
To Tech. Sgt.:
Darshan Bhatt
Maria Chang Cruz
To Master Sgt.:
Jesse Liethen
Briahna Williams
