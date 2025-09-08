Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gaining Altitude: September 2025 Promotions

    908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic

    Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | The 908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

    To Airman:
    Evan Albrecht

    To Airman 1st Class:
    Kiona Campbell
    Leamon Cox

    To Senior Airman:
    Cameron Chambers
    Lauren Shanks

    To Staff Sgt.:
    Edrick Abella
    Carter Grice
    Sierra Harris
    Azaria Perry
    Cora Wilson
    Joel Yang

    To Tech. Sgt.:
    Darshan Bhatt
    Maria Chang Cruz

    To Master Sgt.:
    Jesse Liethen
    Briahna Williams

