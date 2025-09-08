Staff in the Spotlight—Gunner’s Mate First Class Cristian Lazaro

Meet Gunner’s Mate First Class (GM1) Cristian Lazaro, a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) at Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, the Navy’s only boot camp.



A native of Long Beach, California, Lazaro graduated from Mingus Union High School in 2016 and enlisted in the Navy that October. He had always imagined serving in the military, and when a recruiter visited his high school, the Navy stood out.



“Most people in high school were focused on what colleges they wanted to apply to, but for me, the question was always which branch of the military I was going to join,” Lazaro said. “When the Navy recruiter came to my class and showed us what the Navy was about, I was convinced. I didn’t want to waste time or money going to college without knowing what I wanted to do, and the Navy gave me a clear path forward.”



Lazaro began his career aboard USS Little Rock (LCS 9) in Mayport, Florida, and deployed to the 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. He quickly discovered his passion for his rate during his first range exercise, when he was assigned as a line coach under instruction.



“That was my real ‘welcome to the Navy’ moment,” Lazaro explained. “I had to learn and adapt quickly, making sure Sailors improved their accuracy, corrected misfires, and safely operated weapons. That experience showed me that success in the Navy depends on how fast you can adapt to your environment.”



Over his eight years of service, Lazaro has carried with him important lessons from mentors and teammates.



“As a kid, I learned to be humble and respectful, and that carried over into my Navy career,” he said. “But one of the biggest lessons came from my chief gunner’s mate (GMC), who told me, ‘You’re only successful if those around you are successful.’ That stuck with me. I started making sure my Sailors were set up for success, and in the process, I became a better leader.”



As an RDC, Lazaro’s primary duties include transforming young men and women into smartly disciplined, physically fit, and basically trained Sailors. In his current role at Fleet Quality Assurance as an inspector, he routinely conducts recruit performance assessments, oversees compliance, and ensures standards are being met during training.



“In simpler terms, I’m kind of like the recruit police,” he said with a smile. “But really, my goal is to make sure recruits and RDCs have the tools and accountability they need to succeed.”



What Lazaro enjoys most is watching recruits push past their own doubts.



“My favorite Sailors to train are the ones who already think they’re going to fail,” he said. “I like breaking down those mental barriers and showing them they’re capable of more than they thought. Helping them reach that moment when everything clicks—that’s what makes this job worth it.”



While the long hours and constant reset with each new division of recruits can be challenging, Lazaro sees his work as deeply meaningful.



“To me, serving in the Navy is an honor and a privilege,” he said. “It’s helped me grow as a person and a leader, and it connects me to a proud heritage of Sailors who came before us. Knowing I get to shape the Navy’s future keeps me motivated.”



Looking ahead, Lazaro has his sights set on advancing to chief petty officer, being stationed overseas, and eventually starting a family. When he’s not at RTC, Lazaro enjoys weightlifting and working on Japanese domestic market (JDM) and classic American muscle cars.



Lazaro continues to support the Navy’s mission, embodying service and leadership while helping transform civilians into Sailors ready to join the fleet.



Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.

