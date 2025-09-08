Vermont National Guard Represents at National Guard Marathon Time Trials in Nebraska

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Maj. Soldiers with the Vermont National Guard, pose for a photo at the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Maj. Soldiers with the Vermont National Guard, pose for a photo at the Lincoln Marathon, Lincoln, Nebraska, May 5, 2025. Maj. Dan Davis and his team made up of 1st Lt. Brenna and Kate Curran recently returned from running in the Lincoln Marathon, in Lincoln, Nebraska. (U.S. Army National Guard photo via Courtesy Asset) see less | View Image Page

Vermont Army National Guard Soldiers joined service members from across the country to compete in the National Guard Marathon Time Trials during the annual Lincoln Marathon, held May 5, 2025.



Maj. Dan Davis, a member of the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), represented Vermont alongside teammates including 1st Lts. Kate and Brenna Curran. The event brought together National Guard runners from nearly every state, blending competition with camaraderie as Soldiers and Airmen raced alongside thousands of civilian participants.



For Davis, this marked his third time running the Lincoln Marathon. His first experience with the National Guard Marathon program came in 2018, when he was invited to represent Vermont with little preparation but quickly discovered the appeal.



“After that, once I saw what it was all about, I got the urge to try to make the national team,” Davis said. “I came close in 2023, but didn’t quite make it. That only made me want it more.”



Davis, who has now completed 12 marathons, explained that the key to endurance racing is both mental and physical preparation. “The more marathons you do, the more wisdom you gain from mistakes,” he said. “That experience makes all the difference in pacing, fueling, and actually enjoying the race. It took me years to reach the point where I knew how to execute correctly.”



The Lincoln Marathon, held annually in partnership with the Nebraska National Guard, serves as the qualifying event for the National Guard Marathon Team. Headquartered in Nebraska, the team organizes outreach races across the country, using running as a way to share the Guard story with local communities.



The course itself challenges runners with two distinct halves. The first 13 miles wind through shaded neighborhoods lined with supportive crowds. After that, runners circle back toward the University of Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium before facing a long, exposed out-and-back stretch in the sun.



“The second half is definitely the hardest,” Davis said. “It becomes a mental test, with less crowd support and more heat. You really have to focus on pushing through.”



For Vermont, the 2025 race was particularly significant thanks to the strong performance of Davis’ teammates. When planning the team, Davis sought out top performers from across the brigade, encouraging Soldiers to step up—even if it meant faster runners could take his spot.



Among those he recruited were sisters 1st Lts. Kate and Brenna Curran. Both joined the event for the first time this year, and under Davis’ mentorship, achieved outstanding results.



“It was really rewarding to see them set humble goals and then absolutely crush them,” Davis said. “They both made the national team, which was exciting for Vermont and for them personally.”



Crossing the finish line, Davis reflected on his own performance. Though narrowly missing a personal record, he placed among the top Masters Division competitors. “At 51, I was happy to be just nine seconds off my fastest marathon time,” he said. “It was a challenging course, and I felt proud of how I executed.”



More than the finish times, Davis emphasized the sense of community built through the event. “The real magic of these races is the people,” he said. “Running with other Soldiers and Airmen from across the country, sharing experiences, and representing the Guard—that’s what makes it special.”



With nearly 19 years in the Vermont National Guard, Davis said the marathon program ties directly into the values of service and perseverance that have shaped his career.



“Marathon running is something I never thought I’d be doing,” he said. “But it keeps me healthy, keeps me disciplined, and gives me a goal to work toward. Just like in the Guard, you face adversity, and when you come out the other side with your teammates, it’s an incredible bond.”



Davis encouraged other Soldiers to consider the program, both for its physical benefits and for the opportunity to represent their state. “If you’re willing to serve, you should,” he said. “I’ve had amazing experiences in the Guard—flying helicopters, deploying overseas, supporting the community during the pandemic. Running marathons with this team is another way to serve, to tell our story, and to share pride in what we do.”



The Vermont National Guard will continue to field athletes for future National Guard Marathon Time Trials, highlighting both individual achievement and the collective strength of Soldiers and Airmen nationwide.