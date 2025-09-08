Former Pentagon Real Estate Director Returns to Lead NAVFAC Washington Business Operations

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington strengthen its organizational effectiveness and mission readiness through the appointment of Business Director Traci Hennessy. She brings extensive real estate and facilities management expertise to support critical Navy infrastructure operations. As the commanding officer’s strategist and business advisor, Hennessy is focused on strategic leadership to support the warfighter through the physical infrastructure that NAVFAC Washington oversees to support them.



“I am most excited to work with this wonderful and hard-working team at NAVFAC Washington again,” Hennessy said. “I am focused on ensuring support for our great staff while planning for the future.”



Before joining NAVFAC Washington, Hennessy was the Real Estate Director for the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment; a position she held since 2021 as the primary advisor on all Navy and Marine Corps real estate decisions. Prior to her Pentagon experience, Hennessy demonstrated exceptional leadership at NAVFAC Headquarters, where she managed the Secretary of the Navy's $1.2 billion Lodging Privatization initiative, one of her most challenging projects. However, as someone who is adaptable, driven and growth-oriented, Hennessy uses each experience to evolve professionally.



“My approach to building trust and credibility here at NAVFAC Washington will be the same as it has been throughout my career, slowly and through earned respect,” said Hennessy. “I will always make the best decision available with the information in front of me that is in the best interest of NAVFAC Washington and the Department of the Navy.”



When asked about her favorite motivational quote, saying, or principle, Hennessy described a quote taken from NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer, Capt. Daniel Schmitt during his attendance at the Harvard-Kennedy School’s Senior Executive Fellows Program earlier this year: ‘Saying no is saying yes to your priorities.’ Hennessy says the quote reminds her to actively choose to dedicate her time and energy to the mission.



“In the dynamic environment we’re currently in, I encourage all of NAVFAC Washington staff to remember we’re saying yes to our priorities.”



When Hennessy is not ensuring operational excellence and shaping the strategic direction of the command, she is a running enthusiast and trivia buff who enjoys sharing her time with her two teenage boys and pit-bull.



Hennessy holds a bachelor’s degree in criminology and criminal justice from the University of Maryland College Park.

