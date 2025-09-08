27 Cadets Graduate from ARCYBER Internship Program

Fort Gordon, Ga - Twenty-Seven Reserves Officers Training Corps (ROTC) cadets from 20 universities completed U.S. Army Cyber Command’s (ARCYBER) 7th Cyber Internship Program across multiple installations August 22, 2025. The program, which began in 2019 with 3 cadets, is an internship opportunity ARCYBER offers for cadets who have a strong interest in branch selection to the various cyber or cyber related military occupational specialties within the U.S. Army. “When I came here, I didn't really have a full knowledge base of what it was [cyber] did,” said Cadet Addison Ray, from Illinois State University. “However, after being able to intern here and everything, I definitely got an interest in cyber and have moved it up in my branching preferences.” During the 2025 rotation which took place between July 27 – August 22, cadets shadowed an active-duty officer assigned to one of the eight units that participated within the ARCYBER umbrella. “I've always been passionate about mentoring and growing the next generation of leaders,” said CPT Angeline Kinser, a team leader with 11th Cyber Battalion. “Even though these cadets aren’t solidified as being cyber officers yet, they will be future leaders in the army, so even if they don't branch cyber, giving them the opportunity to see what Cyber does so they can take that knowledge with them was or goal here.” The internship fulfills the capstone requirement under the Cyber Leader Development Program (CLDP) managed by the Army Institute at West Point Military Academy. Cadets who complete this course are also able to earn a C1 skill identifier, which highlights cyber experience in the Cadet Talent Management Panel during the branch accession process. Participating in this program, ARCYBER creates an experience that not only educates future Army leaders but establishes an environment that cultivates cyber focused individuals who can begin to impact the cyber mission early on in these cadets’ careers. “So, there's always more work than there is people to do it,” said Lt. Col. Brent Stone, the Lead Developer for the ArCTIC Laboratory. “These cadets have been able to tangibly contribute to strategic outcomes that we're trying to achieve here.” “This experience helps provide a compelling case for why they would want to go Army Cyber when they get to choose their branch,” continued Stone. This program has seen continued growth and participation since it began in 2019 and is something ARCYBER will continue to foster, not only for the U.S. Army but for the continual transformation of ever evolving landscape that is the ARCYBER mission.

