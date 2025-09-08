EWTGLANT hosts expeditionary operations planner course in Okinawa

OKINAWA, Japan – A mobile training team (MTT) with Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic (EWTGLANT) hosted a Naval Expeditionary Operations Planners Course (NEOPC) at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, July 14-18, 2025.



The intent of NEOPC is to highlight future dynamic environments that amphibious and expeditionary forces may operate within, while applying mutually supporting Navy, Marine Corps, and Joint Capabilities as solutions to Navy and Marine Corps concepts.



“Force Design 2030 demands that our Marines operate effectively in the maritime domain alongside our Navy and Joint partners” said Maj. Stephan Bristow, Course Manager for NEOPC. “NEOPC provides the essential training that equips Marine staffs with the knowledge and skills to become naval-capable warfighters, ensuring we can execute distributed operations across the vast distances of the Indo-Pacific theater.”



Over the course of four days, students were taught to understand, analyze, and plan future operating concepts that facilitate naval operations with emphasis on Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO), Littoral Operations in a Contested Environment (LOCE), and Expeditionary Advanced Base Operation (EABO).



This training is critical for naval integration, education, and certification in support of Marine Littoral Regiment (MLR) activation, Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluations (MCCRE), and other fleet training events.



“The Amphibious Warfare Department’s delivery of the NEOPC (point of instruction) to forward deployed units like the 12th Marine Littoral Regiment represents the dedication our instructors bring to the table every day onboard EWTGLANT,” said Cmdr. Jonathan Paiz, the Amphibious Warfare Department Head. “Our Sailors, Marines, and civilian faculty are truly dedicated to improving fleet lethality, capability, and integration supported by up-to-date knowledge to meet the demands newly formed tactical units and operational staffs have in deterring and countering peer competitor malign activities.



“It is small, yet impactful, events like this that allow our Expeditionary Forces at the tip of the spear to maintain the competitive edge over potential future adversaries.”



Expeditionary Warfare Training Group, Atlantic conducts world-class expeditionary warrior training and instruction in the doctrine, tactics and techniques of naval expeditionary warfare with a focus on amphibious operations, in order to support operational commanders in maintaining forces ready to project military power from the sea.

