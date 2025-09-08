Marine Reserve Unit takes part in training exercises at BGAD

Photo By Willliam D. Ritter | A Marine with Detachment 1, Supply Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 453, bands a...... read more read more Photo By Willliam D. Ritter | A Marine with Detachment 1, Supply Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 453, bands a refurbished pallet of 500 lb. bombs with a Blue Grass Army Depot employee. The Marine Reserve Unit from Topeka, Kansas, spent two weeks training at the Richmond, Kentucky, depot with BGAD employees to improve their ammunition operations skills. (Photo courtesy of Detachment 1, Supply Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 453) see less | View Image Page

RICHMOND, Ky. — In addition to shipping and receiving tons of ammunition and non-lethal combat supplies, the Blue Grass Army Depot trains reserve forces, an integral part of America's Joint Warfighters.



That training took center stage early this summer as BGAD hosted a group of 10 U.S. Marines from Detachment 1, Supply Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 453, a Marine Reserve Unit from Topeka, Kansas, completing their two-week annual training.



The Marines worked closely with BGAD civilian counterparts to complete ammunition operations. They were able to participate in the “beginning-to-end” operations of Class V (W) ammunition, which is highly regulated and has a controlled lifecycle managed by the military. Class V(W) ammunition is ground ammunition, with small arms, grenades, rockets, and mines as examples.



Additionally, the Marines assisted in refurbishing ammunition and conducted controlled demilitarization burns of various propellants. They also conducted inventory and inspection operations, ensuring the ammunition package was in good working order. They worked with BGAD's QASAS workers during these inspection operations.



A QASAS refers to a Quality Assurance Specialist (Ammunition Surveillance) worker. These professionals ensure ammunition is safe and serviceable for use by warfighters in both training and conflict.



Finally, the Marines had the opportunity to train on Special Operations Command ammunition procedures, inspect switchblade drones, and work with Department of Defense Identification Codes, which are alphanumeric codes that uniquely identify a specific type of ammunition and are used for logistics and inventory management.



“BGAD has supported the Marines from CLB 453 since 2021, with their visits occurring every other year. The Marines have set the standard for small unit leadership within ordnance units,” said William ‘Gunny’ Huntzinger, Military Training Coordinator at the Blue Grass Army Depot. “They were fully integrated with the BGAD civilian workforce, engaging in real-world training involving the issuance and receipt of munitions, inventory management, and inspection procedures,” he added.



The training completed at BGAD enabled the Marines to be prepared for future operations and provided a different perspective on ammo operations that a reserve unit rarely experiences. The depot has approximately 800 employees, of whom 65% are veterans. BGAD workers pass their extensive knowledge and experience down to today's joint warfighters via training exercises such as Detachment 1, Supply Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 453’s annual training.



According to Col. Samual Morgan, BGAD Commander, the depot can provide training to reserve joint warfighters that is not always accessible to reserve forces.



“The Marines did an incredible job integrating with the depot staff,” said Morgan. “Part of BGAD’s mission is the demilitarization of old, outdated, or damaged munitions through open detonations or open burning. You can only obtain that type of experience at a facility like BGAD, and the Marines were able to practice those skills here,” he added. “I am proud of the depot workforce and the mentorship they provided these Marines.”



In addition to their munitions mission at the depot, the Marines allocated time to train at several of BGAD’s other facilities. These included the obstacle course, physical fitness trails, and the land navigation course, which traverses over parts of the depot’s 14,000 acres.



Operations began at BGAD in 1942. It's part of the Army's Organic Industrial Base, which manufactures, resets, and maintains Army equipment, providing critical materiel, and sustainment support to joint warfighters.



BGAD's primary mission is to receive, store, inspect, surveil, ship, and demilitarize conventional munitions for all branches of the U.S. military. BGAD also provides Soldiers with chemical defense equipment, non-lethal combat equipment, and force provider sets, in support of the full spectrum of military operations.