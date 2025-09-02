Marines Make History as First to Graduate Navy UAV Training

Photo By Morgan Galvin | Three U.S. Marines made history this week as the first to graduate from the Navy’s...... read more read more Photo By Morgan Galvin | Three U.S. Marines made history this week as the first to graduate from the Navy’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) training program at Training Air Wing (TRAWING) 6, Naval Air Station Pensacola. (U.S. navy photo by 2nd Lt Robyn Guy) see less | View Image Page

Three U.S. Marines made history this week as the first to graduate from the Navy’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) training program at Training Air Wing (TRAWING) 6, Naval Air Station Pensacola.



Traditionally trained by the U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps UAV operators will now gain their wings alongside Navy counterparts, strengthening naval integration and ensuring the force is ready to meet the demands of modern warfighting.



“This graduation represents a significant step forward in how the Navy and Marine Corps prepare for the future fight,” said Capt. Douglas White, commodore of TRAWING 6. “By training UAV operators in-house, we are building the interoperability and readiness needed to execute distributed maritime operations as a unified naval team.”



Unmanned aerial systems provide persistent intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), targeting, and strike capabilities which are all critical to naval aviation modernization and the Marine Corps’ Force Design 2030 priorities.



Brig. Gen. David Walsh, program executive officer of Program Executive Office, Air Anti-submarine Warfare, Assault, and Special Mission Programs (PEO(A)) presided over the ceremony.



The milestone highlights the expanding role of unmanned systems in the naval service and sets the stage for future classes of Marines and Sailors to train side by side in Pensacola.



“Training Marines and Sailors side by side prepares us to operate as one team,” said Maj. Christopher Scheckel. “These graduates will be at the forefront of how the Navy and Marine Corps employ unmanned systems in support of future operations.”