Environmental Stewardship: NAMRU EURAFCENT Participates in the “Keep Sigonella Beautiful” Campaign

SIGONELLA, Italy – Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU)EURAFCENT joined a base-wide “Keep Sigonella Beautiful” campaign on September 5.



The initiative, sponsored by Naval Air Station Sigonella, is aimed at promoting environmental compliance and strengthening ties with Italy, the base’s host nation and strategic partner.



As part of the campaign, NAMRU EURAFCENT staff conducted a cleanup of Building 476 at NAS 2, including adjacent parking spaces and surrounding areas.



“Shipshape doesn’t stop at-sea, so we are showing the same pride here today by honoring the place where we live, work and serve,” stated Chief Hospital Corpsman Dianne Thorpe.



The campaign reflects a shared commitment to sustainability, community engagement and the Navy’s core values. NAMRU EURAFCENT’s participation highlights the command’s dedication to being good stewards of U.S. Navy facilities, while fostering collaboration with the command’s Italian partners.



NAMRU EURAFCENT, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, conducts research, surveillance and studies of vaccines, therapeutic agents, diagnostic assays and vector control measures in the EUCOM, AFRICOM and CENTCOM Areas of Responsibility to better prevent and treat infectious diseases in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality.