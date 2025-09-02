CSTX 78-25-02, 2025 Global Medic top training events that led to 12,000-plus troops training at Fort McCoy in August 2025

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations are shown Aug. 1, 2025, for the 78th Training Division's Combat...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations are shown Aug. 1, 2025, for the 78th Training Division's Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 78-25-02 at Fort McCoy, Wis. During August 2025, thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy for annual training, weekend training, institutional training, and for the CSTX. August is one of the busiest training months at Fort McCoy. Annually, Fort McCoy has trained around 100,000 troops nearly every year since 1984. National Guard, Army Reserve, active-duty Army, and other service members trained at Fort McCoy during August. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

From Aug. 2-15, the 78th Training Divison held its Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 78-25-02 at Fort McCoy. The exercise also included related exercises Global Strike 2025 and Global Medic 2025.



With those training events taking place the first half of August, and with other training taking place through the rest of that month, more than 12,000 troops trained on Fort McCoy during August, according Fort McCoy's Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.



In describing CSTX, the 78th Training Division stated it was multi-faceted, multinational, unique, and full of unique training.



“From live-fire ranges to medical simulations, engineering missions to multinational cooperation, the 78th Training Division led the way in preparing units for real-world challenges,” a 78th Facebook post states. “This exercise tested skills, strengthened readiness, and proved once again that we are ready to deploy, fight, and win.”



The CSTX and Global Strike had personnel from units like the 844th Engineer Battalion, 374th Engineer Company, 400th Military Police Battalion, 412th Theater Engineer Command, 209th Regional Support Group, 411th Engineer Brigade, 416th Theater Engineer Command, 200th Military Police Command, Medical Readiness and Training Command, 3rd Theater Medical Command, 363rd Engineer Battalion, and many more.



One of the biggest training events was multi-bridging training event at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy. The event is highlighted in a video post at the 78th's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/78thtrainingdivision/videos/1936515523852803.



The post description highlights every unit involved in the event.



"U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 647th Regional Support Group, 416th Theater Engineer Command, 411th Engineer Brigade, 412th Theater Engineer Command, 200th Military Police Command, and 363rd Engineer Battalion assembled a multi-role bridge for a wet gap crossing during Global Strike 2025 at the Combat Support Training Exercise,” the post states.



The video was created by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas from the 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element, which had a team of public affairs professionals documenting the training.



Many senior leaders also visited the CSTX, Global Strike, and Global Medic training operations. Chief of the Army Reserve and Army Reserve Command Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, reviewed the training, among many others.



In a 78th Facebook post at https://www.facebook.com/78thtrainingdivision/posts/pfbid02qVZviLzPa2qjwe1Dfx2dqfRRuCxhdCPdhjmkxBHAfW2GCedUze63CVfkVeAMkM3sl, it describes what Harter observed during his visit.

“Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, Chief of Army Reserve, visited Soldiers in the field during Global Strike 2025 at the Combat Support Training Exercise.” the post states. “During his visit, Lt. Gen. Harter spoke to the troops about the importance of readiness, resilience, and teamwork in large-scale combat operations. He met with unit leadership to hear firsthand about training progress and field challenges, recognizing the dedication and professionalism of Soldiers at every level. Harter also presented coins to outstanding performers and promoted several Soldiers, celebrating their achievements and commitment to service. His visit reinforced the Army Reserve’s mission to prepare forces for the complex battlefields of the future.”



Other visitors included Maj. Gen. Kim Kwang Soo, Republic of Korea Army; Chief Warrant Officer 5 LaShon P. White, command chief warrant officer of the U.S. Army Reserve; Brig. Gen. Dawn Johnson, commanding general of the 143rd Sustainment Command; and many more officer and enlisted leaders.



As the busiest training month during fiscal year 2025 at Fort McCoy, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy leaders noted that August reflected well the installation's motto to be “The Total Force Training Center.” Additionally, training support from Fort McCoy DPTMS; Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works; Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation; Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center; and many others were key to a successful training month.



Fort McCoy officials have also stated in previous news articles that large training numbers also affect the local economic impact by the installation.



Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year (FY) 2024 was an estimated $1.6 billion, according to data compiled by Fort McCoy’s Plans, Analysis and Integration Office. When looking back the last five years, Fort McCoy’s economic impact has continuously been $1 billion or higher every year to local economies. In FY 2020 it was $1.48 billion, all the way to FY 2024’s $1.6 billion.



Larry Sharp, chief of the Fort McCoy DPTMS Training Coordination Branch, also indicated it's likely the training numbers for FY 2025 will likely be higher than those were in FY 2024 (73,991).



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



