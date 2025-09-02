Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75 Years Later: Key Events of September 1950 in the Korean War

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.02.2025

    Courtesy Story

    United Nations Command

    Continuing coverage of the 75th anniversary of the Korean War, Ben Harris, command
    historian for U.S. Forces Korea, discusses key events from September 1950.

    September 1950, 75 years ago, is often remembered for two main events: the Incheon
    Landings on the 15th, and the Breakout from the Busan Perimeter / Nakdong Defense
    Line, beginning on the 16th. The events leading to and following these two operations
    are equally significant and set the stage for the fall and winter of 1950-1951.

    Along the Nakdong River, the first half of September saw vicious combat as the Korean
    Peoples’ Army strove to break through United Nations Command defenses to capture
    Busan. Breakthroughs along the Hangang River, at Masan and Yongsan force Eighth
    Army to relocate their headquarters from Daegu to Busan, before the penetrations are
    defeated by 2nd and 25th Infantry Divisions and the 1st Provisional Marine Brigade. The
    1st Provisional Marine Brigade had served as the fire brigade of the Busan Perimeter,
    moving to wherever the fighting was fiercest. On Sep. 7, 1950, they are withdrawn from
    the line and concentrated at Busan to load ships for participation in the Incheon
    Landing. While there, they participate in a deception operation, conducting briefings and
    rehearsals, in plain sight of suspected communist sympathizers, of their role in landings
    at Kunsan.

    Kunsan was the target for a UNC deception to misdirect communist attention away from
    Incheon as a possible landing site. Kunsan was bombed, shelled by naval forces, and
    attacked by Royal Marine Commandos and U.S. Army forces on Sep. 12-13. Along with
    naval and air attacks on the east coast of Korea, the operation succeeded in diverting
    communist attention. Instead of landing at Kunsan, however, the 1st Marine Brigade,
    now joined with the remainder of the 1st Marine Division, landed at Incheon on Sep.15.
    Within 24 hours they had secured the city and begun moving toward Gimpo Airfield and
    Seoul.

    The 7th Infantry Division landed in Incheon on Sep. 17 and attacked south-east, toward
    Suwon. That day, Eighth Army began their breakout from the Busan Perimeter. Initially
    slogging against KPA forces who were still attacking, by Sep. 22 they were sprinting
    north along all axes, destroying KPA forces who resisted. Many KPA forces flee
    northward or melt into the hills of central Korea. On Sep. 27, 7th ID, and the 1st Cavalry
    Division linked up just north of Osan. After 11 days of street fighting, Seoul was secured
    on Sep. 29 and officially returned to the ROK government by GEN MacArthur. Along the
    east coast, ROK Army units pushed north, mainly on foot, rapidly destroying KPA
    forces. By Sep. 30 they are just five miles south of the 38th Parallel, prepared to take
    the fight onto communist territory.

