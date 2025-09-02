75 Years Later: Key Events of September 1950 in the Korean War

Continuing coverage of the 75th anniversary of the Korean War, Ben Harris, command

historian for U.S. Forces Korea, discusses key events from September 1950.



September 1950, 75 years ago, is often remembered for two main events: the Incheon

Landings on the 15th, and the Breakout from the Busan Perimeter / Nakdong Defense

Line, beginning on the 16th. The events leading to and following these two operations

are equally significant and set the stage for the fall and winter of 1950-1951.



Along the Nakdong River, the first half of September saw vicious combat as the Korean

Peoples’ Army strove to break through United Nations Command defenses to capture

Busan. Breakthroughs along the Hangang River, at Masan and Yongsan force Eighth

Army to relocate their headquarters from Daegu to Busan, before the penetrations are

defeated by 2nd and 25th Infantry Divisions and the 1st Provisional Marine Brigade. The

1st Provisional Marine Brigade had served as the fire brigade of the Busan Perimeter,

moving to wherever the fighting was fiercest. On Sep. 7, 1950, they are withdrawn from

the line and concentrated at Busan to load ships for participation in the Incheon

Landing. While there, they participate in a deception operation, conducting briefings and

rehearsals, in plain sight of suspected communist sympathizers, of their role in landings

at Kunsan.



Kunsan was the target for a UNC deception to misdirect communist attention away from

Incheon as a possible landing site. Kunsan was bombed, shelled by naval forces, and

attacked by Royal Marine Commandos and U.S. Army forces on Sep. 12-13. Along with

naval and air attacks on the east coast of Korea, the operation succeeded in diverting

communist attention. Instead of landing at Kunsan, however, the 1st Marine Brigade,

now joined with the remainder of the 1st Marine Division, landed at Incheon on Sep.15.

Within 24 hours they had secured the city and begun moving toward Gimpo Airfield and

Seoul.



The 7th Infantry Division landed in Incheon on Sep. 17 and attacked south-east, toward

Suwon. That day, Eighth Army began their breakout from the Busan Perimeter. Initially

slogging against KPA forces who were still attacking, by Sep. 22 they were sprinting

north along all axes, destroying KPA forces who resisted. Many KPA forces flee

northward or melt into the hills of central Korea. On Sep. 27, 7th ID, and the 1st Cavalry

Division linked up just north of Osan. After 11 days of street fighting, Seoul was secured

on Sep. 29 and officially returned to the ROK government by GEN MacArthur. Along the

east coast, ROK Army units pushed north, mainly on foot, rapidly destroying KPA

forces. By Sep. 30 they are just five miles south of the 38th Parallel, prepared to take

the fight onto communist territory.

