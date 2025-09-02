Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest awarded a $23.9 million contract to Absher Construction Company for the construction of an Armored Fighting Vehicle Support Facility at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Sept. 4.



The firm-fixed price, design-bid-build task order awarded under the Northwest Multiple Award Construction Contract, obligated $22.8 million at award for the base bid, which covers five maintenance service bays, a paint booth, and a blast booth bay. An additional $1 million will be obligated in a future modification to support furniture, fixtures, equipment, and physical security upgrades.



Site preparation will require significant work, including structural fill on the forested area, stormwater treatment measures, and other improvements. The facility itself will be built as a custom pre-engineered metal building.



Scheduled for completion by October 2027, the new facility will provide full-service capabilities to the installation’s security team. In addition to maintenance and specialty bays, the facility will include administrative space and a large, paved vehicle receiving area.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2025 Date Posted: 09.07.2025 19:45 Story ID: 547461 Location: SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 32 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Northwest Awards $23.9 Million Contract for Armored Fighting Vehicle Support Facility, by Sarah Lincoln, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.