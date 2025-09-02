Forged in Fire: Arctic Artillery Sharpens Indo-Pacific Partnership

YUKON TRAINING AREA, Alaska — The thunder of M119 howitzers echoed across the Yukon Training Area as Soldiers of the U.S. Army’s 2nd Battalion, 8th Field Artillery Regiment joined forces with the Indian Army to conduct a live-fire exercise Sept. 6, 2025 during Yudh Abhyas 2025.



The bilateral training event marked another step in building readiness, interoperability and trust between the two nations. Yudh Abhyas, now in its 21st iteration, is a cornerstone of the U.S.–India defense partnership and a key effort in supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific.



“Firing alongside the Indian Army at Yukon Training Area shows that we’re not just allies on paper — we’re partners who can put rounds on target together,” said Capt. Chapman Johnson, Charlie “Chaos” Battery commander, 2nd Battalion, 8th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Arctic), 11th Airborne Division.



For the artillerymen of 2-8 FA, the mission was straightforward but powerful: demonstrate precision, lethality and coordination with partners more than 7,000 miles from their homeland. As the crews loaded and fired the lightweight M119 105mm howitzers, each blast sent a message about shared resolve and capability.



The Indian Army observed closely, with their soldiers positioned alongside American crews. The exchange of tactics, techniques and procedures allowed both forces to refine artillery operations in cold weather and high altitude conditions. Together, they practiced rapid emplacement, sustained fires and coordination with forward observers— skills vital to any future fight.



“Every round we sent downrange was a reminder that readiness is built shoulder to shoulder, no matter the terrain or the challenge,” Johnson said.



2-8 FA, part of the 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division — the Army’s only Arctic airborne division, brought unique cold weather experience to the training. Their expertise in operating in high-latitude environments added realism and depth to the exercise. For the Indian Army, training in Alaska provides exposure to extreme climates that sharpen adaptability and resilience.



“My crews train for this moment — harsh conditions, real weapons, and trusted partners at our side. That’s how you prove you’re ready for the fight,” said Sgt. 1st Class Michael Youngkin, platoon sergeant, Bravo "Brutal" Battery, 2nd Battalion, 8th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Arctic), 11th Airborne Division.



Yudh Abhyas 2025 is more than an annual event, it’s a demonstration of collective commitment. The Indo-Pacific region is marked by rising challenges, and exercises like this highlight the importance of ready, disciplined and lethal formations standing shoulder to shoulder with allies.



“Working alongside our Indian Army counterparts is more than just training, it’s building trust between our units,” Youngkin said. “That trust strengthens our ability to work together should we be called to do so.”



Every round fired represented a step toward mutual understanding. Each command called and echoed across the guns reinforced the ability of two armies to act as one in the face of crisis.



As smoke drifted across the range and the final salvos thundered into the impact area, the exercise closed with more than just scorched earth. It left behind stronger ties, forged in fire and steel.



In the Indo-Pacific, partnerships are power. Yudh Abhyas proves that no matter the environment, jungle, desert or Arctic tundra — the U.S. and Indian Armies will stand ready together, ensuring peace is preserved and the region remains free and open.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2025 Date Posted: 09.07.2025 17:07 Story ID: 547453 Location: ALASKA, US Web Views: 186 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forged in Fire: Arctic Artillery Sharpens Indo-Pacific Partnership, by Correy Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.