Holland takes command of the 439th AW

WESTOVER AIR RESERVE BASE, Mass. – The 439th Airlift Wing held an assumption of command ceremony on Sept. 7 at the Westover Air Reserve Base Hangar.



Col. Christopher C. Holland officially took command of the wing during the ceremony. Maj. Gen. Paul R. Fast, Fourth Air Force commander, presided over the event.



“The 439th [Airlift Wing] is the heartbeat of Westover Air Reserve Base,” said Fast. “As you take the guidon today, know that you inherit a wing with a proud legacy and an even brighter future. The 439th has proven itself time and time again with its global reach and global mobility.”



Holland came to Westover ARB from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, where he led the 514th Air Mobility Wing. He is an experienced pilot with more than 3,000 flying hours, including over 900 combat and combat-support hours across KC-135, C-130, KC-46 and C-17 airframes.



“There are a few reasons I’m excited about this new role . . . But most importantly I get to work with amazing, outstanding, dedicated Airmen like you,” said Holland.

He replaced Brig. Gen. Gregory D. Buchanan, who led Westover through several years of high activity and major training events. Brig. Gen. Buchanan is now the Air Force Reserve Plans, Programs and Requirements director in the Headquarters U.S. Air Force at the Pentagon.



“I’d be remiss not to thank Brig. Gen. Buchanan for his time leading the Patriot Wing and leaving me a high-functioning, mission-focused team to inherit,” said Holland.



Holland began his military service in 1998 after graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Over the course of his career, Holland has held multiple leadership positions at the squadron, group, and wing levels, and has staff experience at Headquarters Air Force and the Office of the Secretary of Defense.



“We are the Patriot Wing and I am honored to serve with you,” said Holland.



The 439th AW includes about 2,900 service members and civilian employees. It operates eight C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft, which is the largest plane in the Air Force’s inventory. The unit supports both military and humanitarian missions around the globe.

