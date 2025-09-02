641st Troop Command Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

Lt. Col. Kristopher Allen relinquished command to Lt. Col. Randall Ramm.



A change of command is a military tradition that represents a transfer of authority and responsibility from a unit or command. The history, tradition, and accomplishments of the command are embodied in the colors. The passing of colors from an outgoing commander to an incoming commander ensures that the unit and its Soldiers are never without official leadership, represents a continuation of trust, and signifies an allegiance of Soldiers to their unit’s commanders. The ceremony also highlights the distinguished careers of both the outgoing and incoming commanders.



Allen served as the battalion commander from March 2024 to September 2025. During his tenure, the 641st TCB facilitated jungle warfare tryouts, supported the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s Joint Readiness Training Center rotation, and successfully mobilized several units.



“We must be lifelong learners and understand that leadership itself requires constant growth, learning and adapting to change while fostering an environment that enables others to grow,” said Col. Kurt Southworth, 64th Troop Command Commander and the ceremony’s presiding officer.



Ramm previously served as a Bradley Fighting Vehicle system mechanic at Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 632nd Armor Battalion, in Wausau, Wis. Ramm also served as the Executive Officer of the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation, Madison, Wis.



“Lt. Col. Ramm, today you take on a huge responsibility, and I can think of no one more confident in passing the guidon than you,” said Col. Kurt Southworth.



After the passing of the guidon and officially taking command of the battalion, Ramm had the opportunity to address the 641st TCB for the very first time.



“I was part of this battalion for 10 years, and we’re going to look forward and continue to do what Allen and the previous commanders have done,” said Ramm.



The 641st TCB is known as Wisconsin’s most diverse battalion with over 10 different companies. As commander of the 641st TCB, Ramm will be responsible for the 1967th Contingency Contracting Team, Headquarters Detachment, 112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 132nd Army Band, 135th Medical Company, 176th Cyber Protection Team, 229th Engineer Company, 457th Chemical Company, 505th Trial Defense Team and the Medical Detachment.



“The 641st has done a great job of having excellent officers, and I look to continue on with that tradition,” said Ramm.

