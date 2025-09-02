Maryland hosts first critical infrastructure cyber resilience workshop for water and wastewater systems with the DoD and Maryland National Guard

Photo By Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover | Maryland Army National Guard Col. Louis Patrick Hawkins Jr., Maryland National Guard...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover | Maryland Army National Guard Col. Louis Patrick Hawkins Jr., Maryland National Guard chief of the joint staff, and Maryland Air National Guard Lt. Col. Michael S. Graham Jr., J6 for cyber operations with the Maryland National Guard Joint Staff, lead Maryland National Guardsmen and civilian security and infrastructure cybersecurity experts in a tabletop exercise during the third day of the State of Maryland Critical Infrastructure Cyber Resilience Workshop at the Technology Advancement Center in Columbia, Maryland, August 28, 2025. The Maryland Critical Infrastructure Cyber Resilience Workshop, which focused on the water and wastewater sector during the three-day event, was co-organized by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Cyber Warfare Directorate, the Maryland National Guard, and the state of Maryland. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover) see less | View Image Page

COLUMBIA, Md. – More than 200 security and infrastructure cybersecurity experts gathered at

the Technology Advancement Center in Howard County for the nation’s first state-led critical

infrastructure cyber workshop, Aug. 26–28, 2025.



The Maryland Critical Infrastructure Cyber Resilience Workshop, which focused on the water

and wastewater sector during the three-day event, was co-organized by the Office of the Under

Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Cyber Warfare Directorate, the Maryland

National Guard, and the state of Maryland.



The workshop brought together representatives from the Department of Defense (DoD), state

and federal agencies, water utility providers, and private-sector partners. The first two days

featured collaborative discussions, while the final day included a cyber tabletop exercise led by

the Maryland National Guard.



According to Mr. John Garstka, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Acquisition and

Sustainment) Cyber Warfare Director, the workshop and the cyber tabletop exercise allowed

participants to concentrate on building the robust partnerships required to secure critical

infrastructure.



“Increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks demand a shift in how we think and advocate for

resources to cyber harden our critical infrastructure” said Garstka. “We can no longer just

address cyber pirates; we must deter and restrain motivated nation-state actors. Collaboration

of federal, state, and local agencies along with the private sector allows us to multiply our

efficacy and direct our resources to more effectively increase cyber protections for our critical

infrastructure.”



The workshop and the cyber tabletop exercise allowed multiple levels of the government,

military, academia, and industry partners within Maryland to improve the collective cyber

resilience posture of the water and wastewater critical infrastructure sector.



The goal of the event, which is the first-time the DoD directly collaborated with a state National

Guard for this kind of workshop, was to strengthen partnerships between government and

industry, share lessons learned, and determine a path forward to support the State-Federal Unity

of Effort on Cybersecurity.



“We are laser focused on protecting the people of Maryland not just from natural disasters but

all homeland threats,” said Maryland Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead,

adjutant general for Maryland. “By hosting this first-of-its-kind workshop, Maryland is leading the way in showing how state, federal, and private partners can come together to protect critical

infrastructure and strengthen national security.”



The pilot program highlighted the National Guard’s dual role in supporting both national defense

and local communities of their state or territory.



The workshop established a collaborative ecosystem for improving cyber risk management

across multiple stakeholders. The key objective was to share practical information that enables

utility companies to reduce cyber vulnerabilities through achievable cyber hardening practices.

Due to the DoD reliance on commercial critical infrastructure, creating shared values that

enhance national security objectives is essential for the future of DoD’s warfighting capability

and attainment of national security objectives.



As cyber threats grow more frequent and sophisticated, officials say protecting critical

infrastructure requires a proactive, risk-based strategy. The strategy includes investing in threat

intelligence, stronger security controls, and skilled cybersecurity professionals to safeguard

systems and reduce the impact of potential breaches. Adequate resources must be prioritized to

strengthen key networks, minimize disruptions, and ensure essential services continue.



“Cybersecurity is no longer just an IT issue—it’s a public safety issue. Water is the one utility we

all consume every single day, and that makes it a prime target for cyberattacks,” said Maryland

State Senator Katie Fry Hester, District 9. “With SB 871, Maryland became the first state in the

nation to pass a comprehensive water cybersecurity law, but we know we can’t do this alone.

This workshop with the Department of Defense, the Maryland National Guard, and our state

agencies is about building the partnerships we need to protect not just military installations, but

the families, businesses, and communities that rely on safe, secure water every day.”



About Maryland National Guard:



The Maryland National Guard is a dual-status force with a federal mission to provide a combat

reserve for the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force to fight the nation’s wars and a state mission to

provide a response force for the state of Maryland and protect the homeland. The Maryland

National Guard is made up of approximately 6,000 Soldiers and Airmen who are well-trained

and equipped to deploy overseas and keep their communities safe at home by remaining “Always

Ready, Always There.”



About OUSD(A&S)’s CWD:

The Cyber Warfare Directorate (CWD) is a part of the Platform and Weapon Portfolio

Management Office in the OUSD(A&S) and conducts capability portfolio management for

cyberspace operations, conducts mission‐level cyber risk assessments in support of Joint Staff,

Services, and Combatant Commands, and integrates findings into relevant Integrated Acquisition

Portfolio Reviews. CWD is OUSD(A&S) lead for weapon systems cybersecurity.