Maryland hosts first critical infrastructure cyber resilience workshop for water and wastewater systems with the DoD and Maryland National Guard

COLUMBIA, Md. – More than 200 security and infrastructure cybersecurity experts gathered at
the Technology Advancement Center in Howard County for the nation’s first state-led critical
infrastructure cyber workshop, Aug. 26–28, 2025.
The Maryland Critical Infrastructure Cyber Resilience Workshop, which focused on the water
and wastewater sector during the three-day event, was co-organized by the Office of the Under
Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Cyber Warfare Directorate, the Maryland
National Guard, and the state of Maryland.
The workshop brought together representatives from the Department of Defense (DoD), state
and federal agencies, water utility providers, and private-sector partners. The first two days
featured collaborative discussions, while the final day included a cyber tabletop exercise led by
the Maryland National Guard.
According to Mr. John Garstka, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Acquisition and
Sustainment) Cyber Warfare Director, the workshop and the cyber tabletop exercise allowed
participants to concentrate on building the robust partnerships required to secure critical
infrastructure.
“Increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks demand a shift in how we think and advocate for
resources to cyber harden our critical infrastructure” said Garstka. “We can no longer just
address cyber pirates; we must deter and restrain motivated nation-state actors. Collaboration
of federal, state, and local agencies along with the private sector allows us to multiply our
efficacy and direct our resources to more effectively increase cyber protections for our critical
infrastructure.”
The workshop and the cyber tabletop exercise allowed multiple levels of the government,
military, academia, and industry partners within Maryland to improve the collective cyber
resilience posture of the water and wastewater critical infrastructure sector.
The goal of the event, which is the first-time the DoD directly collaborated with a state National
Guard for this kind of workshop, was to strengthen partnerships between government and
industry, share lessons learned, and determine a path forward to support the State-Federal Unity
of Effort on Cybersecurity.
“We are laser focused on protecting the people of Maryland not just from natural disasters but
all homeland threats,” said Maryland Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead,
adjutant general for Maryland. “By hosting this first-of-its-kind workshop, Maryland is leading the way in showing how state, federal, and private partners can come together to protect critical
infrastructure and strengthen national security.”
The pilot program highlighted the National Guard’s dual role in supporting both national defense
and local communities of their state or territory.
The workshop established a collaborative ecosystem for improving cyber risk management
across multiple stakeholders. The key objective was to share practical information that enables
utility companies to reduce cyber vulnerabilities through achievable cyber hardening practices.
Due to the DoD reliance on commercial critical infrastructure, creating shared values that
enhance national security objectives is essential for the future of DoD’s warfighting capability
and attainment of national security objectives.
As cyber threats grow more frequent and sophisticated, officials say protecting critical
infrastructure requires a proactive, risk-based strategy. The strategy includes investing in threat
intelligence, stronger security controls, and skilled cybersecurity professionals to safeguard
systems and reduce the impact of potential breaches. Adequate resources must be prioritized to
strengthen key networks, minimize disruptions, and ensure essential services continue.
“Cybersecurity is no longer just an IT issue—it’s a public safety issue. Water is the one utility we
all consume every single day, and that makes it a prime target for cyberattacks,” said Maryland
State Senator Katie Fry Hester, District 9. “With SB 871, Maryland became the first state in the
nation to pass a comprehensive water cybersecurity law, but we know we can’t do this alone.
This workshop with the Department of Defense, the Maryland National Guard, and our state
agencies is about building the partnerships we need to protect not just military installations, but
the families, businesses, and communities that rely on safe, secure water every day.”
About Maryland National Guard:
The Maryland National Guard is a dual-status force with a federal mission to provide a combat
reserve for the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force to fight the nation’s wars and a state mission to
provide a response force for the state of Maryland and protect the homeland. The Maryland
National Guard is made up of approximately 6,000 Soldiers and Airmen who are well-trained
and equipped to deploy overseas and keep their communities safe at home by remaining “Always
Ready, Always There.”
About OUSD(A&S)’s CWD:
The Cyber Warfare Directorate (CWD) is a part of the Platform and Weapon Portfolio
Management Office in the OUSD(A&S) and conducts capability portfolio management for
cyberspace operations, conducts mission‐level cyber risk assessments in support of Joint Staff,
Services, and Combatant Commands, and integrates findings into relevant Integrated Acquisition
Portfolio Reviews. CWD is OUSD(A&S) lead for weapon systems cybersecurity.
