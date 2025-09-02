Confidence in Uniform: How Staff Sgt. Carene Became Outstanding Airman of the Year

Staff Sgt. Catherine “Katie” Carene didn’t set out to become a trailblazer. But as the Air National Guard’s 2024 Outstanding Airman of the Year in the noncommissioned officer category, she’s now a role model for all, including women navigating male-dominated military career fields, and a driving force behind operational excellence.



Carene, a Michigan native, joined the military in September 2018 at age 19, initially pursuing biomedical engineering before discovering her passion for public health. That pivot led her to earn both a bachelor’s degree in human disease and epidemiology and a master’s in kinesiology and health from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio using the Ohio Air National Guard Scholarship’s program (ONGSP).



“I enlisted because I wanted to be part of something bigger,” Carene said. “The Guard gave me the opportunity to serve while continuing my education and I was able to use the ONGSP to cover both my bachelor’s and master’s degrees.”



Growing up in Rose Point, near Detroit, Michigan, Carene was surrounded by military influence. Her stepfather served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and her younger brother is currently stationed overseas with the U.S. Army. Yet, she became the first woman in her family to wear the uniform — a milestone she doesn’t take lightly.



“I saw the Guard as a way to balance service and school,” she said. “It gave me the structure and support I needed.”



Carene now serves as Director of Client Experiences at PharmaVision, a Michigan-based company where she applies the leadership and attention to detail honed through her military training. Her Air Force Specialty Code (AFSC) in Logistics was a strategic choice, offering flexibility and broad career exposure and the opportunity to experience her first military deployment.



Her recent six-month deployment to the Middle East proved transformative. Assigned to vehicle maintenance, Carene not only deepened her technical expertise but also stepped into a leadership role as vice president of the morale committee. She organized events to boost spirits and mentored four airmen through upgrade training.



“Deployment taught me how to lead with confidence,” she said. “Especially as a woman in a male-dominated field, I learned to trust my voice.”



Master Sgt. William Edwards, who has supervised Carene for four years, says her leadership was evident from the start — even before she officially held a leadership title.



“She trained me when I first arrived,” Edwards said. “Despite being her supervisor, I leaned on her technical knowledge and organizational skills. Staff Sgt. Carene’s tenacity and drive to do things right the first time are unmatched.”



Edwards credits Carene with streamlining operations and improving efficiency across their team. From creating reference guides to optimizing work orders, her contributions have had a lasting impact.



“She’s the first Outstanding Airman of the Year in her job classification, and it’s well deserved,” he said. “Staff Sgt. Carene’s work ethic and positive attitude have elevated our entire team. She’s helped us move from average performance to a world-class FM & A (Fleet Management and Analysis) organization.”



“I was lucky to be surrounded by a supportive group of gentlemen in vehicle maintenance,” she said. “They respected me for my work and helped me grow.”



When asked what advice she’d give to women considering military service, Carene doesn’t hesitate.



“Be confident in your abilities. Trust yourself. The right people will support you,” she said. “Don’t let fear hold you back from trying something new.”



In both her professional and personal life, Carene is a clear example of what you can achieve when you don’t allow fear to dictate your life. Along with her exceptional academic and military achievements, Carene, a certified scuba diver since the age of ten, loves to spend her personal time exploring new places with her loved ones and cheering on her favorite football teams— The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Detroit Lions.



Back home, Carene continues to advocate for service. She recently visited Mount Healthy City Schools as an Air Guard ambassador, sharing her story and encouraging students — especially young women — to consider military careers.



“I tell them to take risks,” she said. “Stepping out of your comfort zone is where growth happens.”



From a studious, teenaged college student to an award-winning military leader, Carene’s journey reflects a blend of grit, grace and purpose. As she looks ahead, she hopes to return to her roots in public health, continuing to serve both her community and her country.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2025 Date Posted: 09.07.2025 10:54 Story ID: 547423 Location: SWANTON, OHIO, US Web Views: 47 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Confidence in Uniform: How Staff Sgt. Carene Became Outstanding Airman of the Year, by SSgt Sarah Stalder Lundgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.