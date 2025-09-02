Ohio National Guard Soldiers aid Metro Police in Bank Robbery Arrest

WASHINGTON – Ohio National Guardsmen supported the District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department on Aug. 31 during the department’s successful apprehension of a suspect in a bank robbery.



Military police officers from Ohio’s 323rd and 838th Military Police Companies assisted the Metro Police officer who made the arrest. The Metro Police Department is responsible for providing law enforcement services across the Washington D.C.-based train system.



Soldiers from the two companies were providing security that Friday evening in the Stadium-Armory Metro Station in the eastern part of the District, when they heard sirens overhead.



“About a minute later, Metro Police came down requesting assistance in their efforts to apprehend a possible bank robber,” said Sgt. Tucker Evans, a member of the Ohio National Guard 838th Military Police Company.



The Soldiers on duty at the time sprang into action to assist, descending further into the metro station to help cover the exits of the incoming train the man was on. Several other members, on a dinner break nearby, received a radio report of the developing incident. They dropped their utensils immediately and reported to the scene to assist.



“The Metro Police officer said it was unknown if the suspect had weapons,” added Spc. Aden Hofmeister of the 323rd Military Police Company, one of the three Soldiers who received the initial request for help. “The officer gave us a description and the train number, and we worked to coordinate with our team together.”



The suspect was detained by Metro Police Department officers. Members of the National Guard supported by searching the trains, helping to pull security in the area, and providing extra resources while Metro Police Officers carried out the arrest.



The Ohio National Guardsmen on scene – who are supporting the National Guard’s mission to Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful – noted the strong working relationship they have developed with local first responders while on mission in the District.



“We have a lot of mutual trust in each other,” noted Spc. Sydney Wait of the 323rd Military Policy Company. “They trust us to help them to help them do their job, and we trust them to have our backs when we are assisting.”



“The professionalism of the Metro Police is apparent,” Evans added. “We are proud to be a small part of it. We continue to trust our training while we are out on the job.”

