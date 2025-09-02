Exhaustion, Terrain, and Unity: Saber Junction Sharpens Allied Forces

Photo By Sgt. Maria Goodwin | Capt. Patrick Rives, Golf Troop commander, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, ensures...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Maria Goodwin | Capt. Patrick Rives, Golf Troop commander, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, ensures personal soldier readiness by taking care of his feet following an extended period of field training during exercise Saber Junction 25 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center’s Hohenfels Training area, Germany, Sept 6, 2025. 7th Army Training Command conducts multi-domain, realistic, and challenging exercises to train as the Army fights. JMRC is the U.S. Army’s only combat training center outside the U.S., providing a mobile training capability to Europe that trains leaders, staff and units alongside Allies and Partners, to dominate in the conduct of unified land operations anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Maria Goodwin, 114th Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

HOHENFELS, Germany – Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment and 14 NATO Allies and partners are trading comfort for combat realism at Exercise Saber Junction 25, a multinational rotation designed to test readiness, endurance, and interoperability in Europe’s rugged training grounds.



The exercise, conducted by 7th Army Training Command (7ATC), Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), immerses troops in a large-scale combat environment where they must plan, maneuver and sustain operations across the hilly Bavarian landscape. More than 7,000 participants from 15 countries, supported by more than 1,000 vehicles, are operating in unison under the JMRC, the Army’s only combat training center outside the United States providing a mobile training capability to Europe that trains leaders, staffs and units alongside Allies and partners.



“This is about training as we fight,” said Capt. Patrick Rives, commander of Golf Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment. “We’ve had to learn tactical patience, not rushing to failure. If you go too fast without setting the right conditions, you risk making costly mistakes.”



For the soldiers on the ground, the learning curve is steep. Designed to reflect NATO’s “Deter and Defend” concept, the world-class training event highlights the ability of allied forces to operate seamlessly together in peace, crisis and war.



“It’s teaching us what we do well, and where we need to improve,” Rives said. “I’ve seen my soldiers march for nearly 40 hours through the woods, dodging simulated fire, and still fight hard. They never cease to surprise me.”



Designed to stress every warfighting function, from maneuver and fire support to logistics, command and control, Saber Junction replicates realistic combat conditions, the simulated combat engagements expose gaps and highlights areas for improvement across the force.



Staff Sgt. Connor Robinson, a platoon sergeant with Golf Troop, said the unique terrain and conditions present challenges different from those in the United States.



“Hohenfels is very, very hilly,” said Robinson. “The roads have soft shoulders, we’ve got new drivers, and then there’s the sleep deprivation.”



To ensure readiness and safety, the unit is prioritizing safe nighttime driving practices, particularly for troops operating after extended shifts.



As troops fight fatigue and terrain, while shoulder to shoulder with multinational partners, Leaders emphasized tactical discipline and controlled tempo to prevent missteps in complex, multinational operations. Rives said one lesson learned early on was the importance of vehicle recognition. With dozens of allied formations sharing the same space, his soldiers have to remain aggressive without mistaking a friendly for an enemy.



“There’s been a lot of traffic in our sector,” Rives said, adding how his soldiers, while tired, are eager to enhance their combat skills. “Sometimes they see a vehicle they don’t recognize and assume it’s the enemy.”



“It’s been a good reminder of how important it is to learn our partners’ vehicles and equipment,” said Rives. “The best way to learn who’s in NATO is to work alongside NATO.”



The exercise challenges participants to collaboratively operate in austere, high-pressure environments where sleep is limited, logistics are pushed to the edge, and every decision can shape the outcome of the mission. As the days wear on, troops from across the Alliance face shared physical and mental trials, building interoperability, resilience, and trust.



“We’re tired, but we’re learning,” said Robinson, reflecting on the impact of the mission. “Every mile, every hill, every night drive makes us better.”