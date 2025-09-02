Forging Partnerships, Building Relationships: Exercise Saber Junction 25

Photo By Spc. Josephine Malloy | U.S. Army soldiers, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, respond to a...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Josephine Malloy | U.S. Army soldiers, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, respond to a notional threat while working as opposing forces during exercise Saber Junction 25 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 5, 2025. This event combines a U.S. Army brigade as the primary training audience with a multinational division higher command and constructed brigades, as well as key enablers from 14 Allied and Partner nations. Operations and engagements with Allies and Partners demonstrate and strengthen the shared commitment to global security and stability. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Josephine Malloy, 114th Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

HOHENFELS, Germany - While the rain smacked, gunfire cut across through the 7th Army Training Command's Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany.



During Saber Junction 25, soldiers from diverse backgrounds not only learn to navigate new terrain, but also strengthen their arsenals and refine their tactics as they operate together. This multinational exercise, boasting more than 7,000 participants and 1,000 vehicles, tests their ability to adapt, innovate, and forge new strategies for confronting evolving threats.



“This exercise enhances our capabilities by putting us together and actually allowing us to operate together,” said Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Roberts, an observer coach trainer for the Grizzly Team, JMRC. “The complex terrain environment, weather, continuous stress of operating, and it’s realistic, with enough time to improve our standard operating procedures.”



In a world where security challenges grow increasingly complex, the tactical standards and operational readiness of U.S. forces, along with their Allies and Partner nations, must evolve to meet new threats. Interoperability is essential during real-world missions; these training exercises provide an opportunity to test capabilities while fostering stronger relationships between multinational forces.



“This exercise offers intangible practice,” said a Dutch soldier assigned to the 17th Light Armored Battalion. “In a real scenario we will be fighting alongside our NATO Allies and learning their ways and how to work alongside them is always beneficial.”



As rain splattered around them, U.S. soldiers, alongside Dutch partners, defended their areas of operation from opposing forces. Each soldier, regardless the austere conditions, focused on collaborating and honing their skills. The integration of new weapons systems, vehicles, and technologies adding another layer of capability to the dynamic environment.



“While integrating two different companies, they’re learning how to operate together through struggles of communication, making sure everyone is on the same page, and refining standards,” said Roberts.



In real-world operations, the flow of information from soldier to soldier is critical. The ability to synchronize with international counterparts, while ensuring information is disseminated accurately, is a vital skill taught and tested during these exercises. Rapid deployment and sustained operations are also essential components, helping leadership development, coordination, and operational efficiency.



“Individuals participating in this exercise reap the benefit of working with a larger scale team,” said U.S. Army Pfc. Cole Peck, an infantryman with the 2nd Cavalry Regiment. “During the mission the opposing force has a higher advantage, which benefits us because we are able to develop more strategies and work diligently on select ways to approach the enemy.”



JMRC serves as a proving ground for these essential tactical skills, offering a comprehensive environment for multinational forces to practice and prepare for the complexities of modern warfare. More than just a training exercise, it’s a vital venue for building trust, mutual support, and a shared commitment to global security.



“I have already learned about foreign weapon systems, vehicles and customs and courtesies," said Pfc. Daniel Stapley, a mortarman with the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, after only three days of fighting in the battle. “This exercise is mutually beneficial for everyone here,”