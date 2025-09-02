Passing the Mantle: MAG-13 Change of Command

Photo By Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Roy J. Nicka, the outgoing commanding officer of Marine...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Roy J. Nicka, the outgoing commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and family pose in front of an F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, MAG-13, 3rd MAW, before his change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2025. During his command, Nicka balanced readiness across four fifth generation fighter squadrons, enabling three unit deployments and one bilateral exercise, spearheaded the Marine Corps’ first MQ-9A Reaper inter-theater redeployment into the Indo-Pacific region, and ultimately generated more than 7,000 flight hours of strike, fighter and reconnaissance mission in support of 3rd MAW. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, Ariz. – Every change of command in the Marine Corps is a reminder that leadership is not owned, but entrusted. With each passing of the colors, one commander honors the legacy of those before while another accepts the responsibility to carry it further. It is through this continuity that Marines preserve tradition while sharpening their edge for the challenges ahead.



On Aug. 29, 2025, U.S. Marine Corps Col. Roy J. Nicka, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 13, relinquished command to Col. Alexander E. Goodno during a ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona. Nicka, passed the colors after more than two years of faithful leadership.



During Nicka’s command, MAG-13 upheld and surpassed the expectations set by those who came before. Since assuming command June 28, 2023, Nicka led the group with unwavering devotion and steadfast leadership, ensuring MAG-13’s enduring role at the forefront of Marine Corps aviation. His tenure has reinforced the group’s legacy while driving forward advancements in readiness, innovation and combat power.



Under Nicka’s direction, MAG-13 meticulously balanced the readiness of four fifth-generation fighter attack squadrons, setting conditions for three unit deployments and one bilateral training exercise. As the F-35 Lightning II type-model-series lead, he executed a plan to address unprecedented challenges, posturing the entire force for future deployments, combat operations and crisis response.



Nicka also spearheaded the first service-level inter-theater redeployment of the group’s MQ-9A Reaper launch and recovery element into the Indo-Pacific Region. His leadership generated over 7,000 flight hours of combined strike, fighter and reconnaissance missions in direct support of national security interests.



Goodno, a proven leader and accomplished aviator, has logged more than 2,500 flight hours, including nearly 200 in combat. He is a graduate of both TOPGUN and the Weapons and Tactics Instructor course and holds qualifications on the MQ-9A Reaper, placing him at the forefront of manned and unmanned aviation. His command experience includes leading Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225 through its transition to the F-35B Lightning II and building it to full operational capability. Above all, he is recognized as a Marine who leads with humility, professionalism and a steadfast commitment to his Marines.



The ceremony underscored the unbroken chain of Marine Corps leadership — a reminder that while commanders change, the mission endures. From the skies above Yuma to the far reaches of the Pacific, MAG-13 carries forward the proud tradition of Marine aviation, standing ready to answer the nation’s call.