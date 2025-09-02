USINDOPACOM commander addresses Comprehensive Security Cooperation 25-2 Course

HONOLULU — Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, addressed participants of the Comprehensive Security Cooperation 25-2 Course at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies in Honolulu, Sept. 4, 2025.



Following an overview of USINDOPACOM strategy, Paparo answered questions from the CSC participants regarding regional security, highlighting allies and partners.



CSC is a five-week course meant to enhance security collaboration and strategic dialogue. This iteration was attended by 107 mid-level military, government and non-government professionals from 37 locations around the Indo-Pacific. After being provided an overview, participants seek to develop resilient solutions to real organizational and regional security issues.



DKI APCSS is a DoD institute that addresses regional and global security issues, inviting military and civilian representatives of the U.S. and Asia-Pacific nations to its comprehensive program of executive education and workshops, both in Hawaii and throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

