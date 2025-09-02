Repurposed harness boosts training against modern threats

Photo By Ryan Smith | Members of Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division’s Aircrew Electronic Warfare...... read more read more Photo By Ryan Smith | Members of Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division’s Aircrew Electronic Warfare Tactical Training Ranges Integrated Product Team gather for a group photo after completing the Type V harness project. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith) see less | View Image Page

An innovative solution from China Lake is helping U.S. and coalition pilots counter modern air defense threats. It also saves time, money and resources.



Engineers from the Aircrew Electronic Warfare Tactical Training Ranges Integrated Product Team repurposed old cabling to build a new Type V electrical harness. This harness is for the SA-08 radar system, a surface-to-air weapon used in tests and training. It activates radar warning receivers in tactical aircraft.



The legacy Type IV harness was designed for an analog system and connected to outdated hardware and software. Because it no longer met cybersecurity standards, engineers modified and repurposed it into a compliant Type V harness instead of replacing it.



The redesigned cabling links upgraded digital radars to the Navy Tactical Combat Training System and other control centers. It shows radar performance in real time, giving test teams valuable data.



This capability enhances pilot training and aids in forming tactics against surface-to-air missiles and other ground threats.



“Training against modern threat radars is the only way to ensure our pilots are ready for anything they will face in a combat environment,” said Linda Dodson, Aircrew Electronic Warfare Tactical Training Ranges Integrated Product Team lead.



Government engineers teamed with contractor partners to tackle design and testing challenges in a tight radar compartment. They worked with the AEWTTR Integrated Product Team, Fleet Tactical Training Ranges, and Yuma Proving Ground to deliver the solution.



For Dodson, the effort highlighted the teamwork behind the technical solution.



“Roberto Vega, our systems engineer, worked side by side with contract engineers to refine the design and prove it worked,” Dodson said. “James Russell, our project manager, saw the benefits of this thinking. He motivated us to keep using it for future upgrades.”



Repurposing saved about $25,000 in labor costs, cut four weeks from the schedule and avoided about 120 hours of installation work, while also reducing the need for new materials and lowering waste.



The project provided a cost-effective solution that improved fleet readiness and boosted the Navy’s tactical advantage.



“This kind of innovation benefits the fleet, especially in training, which is often overlooked,” said Kevin Gross, director of the Threat Target Systems Department.



Cmdr. Miko Wade, military director, TTSD, said the project set a standard for future efforts.



“This is the kind of work that goes beyond expectations,” Wade said. “It shows our workforce is committed to finding practical solutions that make a real difference for the warfighter.”



Dodson added that repurposing could guide future projects if materials are safe and meet engineering standards.



“This effort is a reminder that innovation does not always mean starting from scratch,” Dodson said. “Sometimes the smartest solution is already in your hands.”