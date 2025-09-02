Blount Island Command Marks 39 Years of Global Marine Corps Readiness

Photo By Dustin Senger | U.S. Marine Corps Col. David Merles, commanding officer of Blount Island Command,...... read more read more Photo By Dustin Senger | U.S. Marine Corps Col. David Merles, commanding officer of Blount Island Command, speaks to Marines, Sailors, civilians and contractors during the command’s 39th anniversary celebration Sept. 4, 2025, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Jacksonville, Florida. Merles thanked the workforce for their role in sustaining the Marine Corps’ global reach and rapid response capabilities through modernization, lifecycle sustainment and strong partnerships. (Offical Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger) see less | View Image Page

Service members, government civilians and defense contractors celebrated Blount Island Command’s 39th anniversary Sept. 4 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, honoring nearly four decades of sustaining the Marine Corps’ global reach and rapid response capabilities.



Founded Sept. 1, 1986, as Biennial Maintenance Command and renamed in 1989, Blount Island Command has grown into the Marine Corps’ operational center of gravity for prepositioning. From the facility along the St. Johns River, the command positions, maintains and deploys combat-ready equipment and supplies worldwide for rapid employment.



“Today’s a pretty good day to commemorate 39 years of faithful service and mission accomplishment here at Blount Island Command,” said Col. David Merles, commanding officer. “Great organizations have great people doing great things. I’m thankful for yesterday, today and tomorrow, and for everything this workforce will continue to do to keep us relevant during this dynamic period of competition.”



Sgt. Maj. Julian Lumm joined Merles in thanking the Marines, Sailors, civilians and contractors who power the mission. Their work reflects the command’s strategic focus on modernization and lifecycle sustainment—ensuring Marines remain agile, relevant and always ready.



Blount Island strengthens readiness across the force by combining rapid response and global reach with efficiency and partnership. Recent innovations include a new recoil exerciser for M777 howitzers, designed to preserve artillery in long-term storage by replicating a full recoil stroke to improve lubrication and maintain reliability. The workforce is also modernizing fleet packages with advanced refueling systems and digital asset tracking. Strong ties with joint forces, allies and the Jacksonville community reinforce responsiveness and resilience.



The event concluded with attendees sharing a sheet cake iced like the U.S. flag—a small tribute to the legacy of a workforce that has projected combat power worldwide for nearly four decades and continues to safeguard the Marine Corps’ future readiness.