30th ADA Brigade realigns training responsibilities in reorganization ceremony

The 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade conducted a reorganization ceremony Aug. 28, 2025, streamlining responsibilities across subordinate battalions to enhance training efficiency and operational effectiveness.



Previously, the 3rd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (3-6 ADAR) was primarily responsible for Advanced Individual Training (AIT) across all five 14-series military occupational specialties, while the 2nd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (2-6 ADAR) oversaw officer and warrant officer education.



Under the new alignment, both battalions will share responsibility for AIT. Officer training will now be centralized under 3-6 ADAR, while warrant officer training and the Direct Commission Course will be overseen by 2-6 ADAR.



“As the Army transforms and battlefields of the future evolve, we adapt offer the United States the most lethal and well-trained Air Defense and medical professionals ready to fight and win our nation’s battles,” said U.S. Army Col. John W. Brock II, commander of the 30th ADA Brigade.



The change ensures better distribution of resources while maintaining the brigade’s commitment to excellence in training.



“We are now more in demand than ever,” Brock said, “and today’s transformation ceremony marks the Brigade’s commitment to not only the Army of today, but, also, the Army of tomorrow.”



The 30th ADA Brigade, headquartered at Fort Sill, plays a critical role in preparing Soldiers and leaders across the Air Defense Artillery branch. The realignment reflects the Army’s continued effort to optimize training structures to meet the evolving needs of the force.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2025 Date Posted: 09.05.2025 Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US