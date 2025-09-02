Continuity in Freedom Shield

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- A U.S. Air Force Reserve delegation, led by Lt. Gen. John Healy, Chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of Air Force Reserve Command, visited Osan Air Base to observe Ulchi Freedom Shield 2025, the annual combined exercise that reinforces the U.S.–Republic of Korea alliance.



The exercise enhances combined, joint, all-domain, and interagency operations, ensuring both nations are prepared to respond to regional challenges. Air Force Reserve Airmen are fully integrated into every phase of the event, filling key roles across multiple career fields and supporting live-fire and field training exercises.



“We provide 15-25% of the force that helps make these exercises run,” Healy said. “Imagine trying to conduct these large-scale exercises with a quarter less force. That's the gap the Air Force Reserve fills. We bring critical skills and experience to ensure the mission to defend the peninsula is comprehensive and effective.”



For many Reserve participants, Ulchi Freedom Shield is a recurring commitment. Some augmentee volunteers are supporting their second, third, fourth, or even 13th, iteration of the exercise. Their operational experience and lessons learned provide essential continuity and mentoring for first-time participants.



“If you look at almost any major exercise in the world, you will see that reservists make up a large share of the exercise population because we provide that continuity,” Healy said. “They participate year after year because they understand the importance of a strong defense and the impact their contributions have on the safety and security of this region."



Col. Elisabeth Applegate, Reserve Advisor to the 7th Air Force Commander, emphasized the importance of the visit.



“CAFR’s [Chief of the Air Force Reserve’s] visit to Osan really highlighted Air Force Reserve Command’s commitment to maintaining a ready and capable force in the Indo-Pacific, the importance of strengthening international partnerships, and offered a unique opportunity to witness Reserve Airmen actively engaging with allies and partners,” she said.



The U.S. – Republic of Korea alliance, now in its eighth decade, remains a cornerstone of security in Northeast Asia. The Air Force Reserve’s enduring presence and continuity of expertise demonstrate the critical role Citizen Airmen play in sustaining deterrence and supporting integrated training with allies and partners.

