Run for the Fallen takes place September 3

Courtesy Photo | FORT LEE, Va. — The 15th annual Run for the Fallen will honor fallen service members...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT LEE, Va. — The 15th annual Run for the Fallen will honor fallen service members Sept. 13 with a ceremony followed by a 5K run or one mile walk. see less | View Image Page

By Jefferson Wolfe

Fort Lee Public Affairs Officer



FORT LEE, Va. — The 15th annual Run for the Fallen will honor fallen service members Sept. 13 with a ceremony followed by a 5K run or one mile walk.



The event takes place at Williams Stadium, and the speaker will be Sarah Geisen, president and founder of the Drew Ross Memorial Foundation, said Angela Bellamy, Survivor Outreach Services coordinator. The foundation brings together the family, friends and communities of fallen service members, according to its website, drewross.org.



Geisen is the Gold Star sister of Capt. Andrew “Drew” Ross, who was killed in action Nov. 27, 2018, with three of his Soldiers, when his vehicle struck an improvised explosive device while conducting combat operations.



About 75 local Gold Star families from the Fort Lee area are planning to attend, Bellamy said.



Run for the Fallen is part of a national, nonprofit initiative that started in 2008, when a group of civilians decided to run from Fort Irwin, Calif., to Arlington National Cemetery in honor of service members who were killed in the War on Terrorism.



The event begins at 8:30 a.m., with registration beginning at 7 a.m., but this year there are a few changes. One change is that boots with photos honoring fallen service members will not be lining the run route but will be set up on the Williams Stadium turf, Bellamy said. They will be viewable from 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 12 until 9 a.m. Monday, Sept 14.



Also, the run will kick off a little differently than in previous years as well.

“We will also have an official start to the run that will include other branches of service along with our international students,” Bellamy said.



Participants may elect to walk or run a one-mile or 5K course. Runners can attend in person or experience it virtually (Details: https://lee.armymwr.com/programs/runforthefallen)



Check-in begins at 7 a.m. No registration is required. For those who pre-register, running bib pick up is September 10-11, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Survivor Outreach Service’s office in the Garrison building, Bellamy said.



All non-DoD ID cardholders must pre-register for installation access. For visitor information go to https://home.army.mil/lee/access.



In case of inclement weather, the make-up date for the event will be Sept. 20.