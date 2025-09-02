USSOCOM hosts a Change of Responsibility

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Florida — U.S. Special Operations Command held a change of responsibility ceremony, Sept. 5, 2025, at the Davis Conference Center.



U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew J. “AJ” Krogman assumed responsibility as the U.S. SOCOM command senior enlisted leader from U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shane W. Shorter, who held the position for more than three years.



U.S. Army Gen. Bryan P. Fenton, commander of U.S. SOCOM, hosted the event and reflected on the importance of noncommissioned officer leadership.



“SOF [Special Operations Forces] NCOs are the manifestation of our first SOF Truth, humans are more important than hardware – and truly – they are SOF’s credentials,” said Fenton. “And as our credentials, they lead the largest part of the SOF enterprise, our enlisted force, and set the example through their decades of service, of competence, confidence and character.”



Shorter thanked senior leaders from across the joint force and international SOF allies who attended the ceremony.



“Special Operations Forces are known as pathfinders and trailblazers, but it takes courageous leaders like all of you to clear those paths,” said Shorter. “The way every senior officer in this enterprise empowers NCOs sets a gold standard not only for SOCOM but for the entire military and our partners across the globe.”



As he passed the colors, Shorter said he was confident about the future of the command.



“I can think of no one better suited to assume the responsibilities at the pinnacle of Special Operations NCO leadership, advising at the helm of a 70,000-person global enterprise, than Command Sgt. Maj. Krogman,” he said. “You exemplify the best of special operations leadership. SOCOM is incredibly fortunate to have you stepping into this vital role.”



Fenton echoed that confidence, noting Krogman’s extensive special operations experience, including his role as the Joint Special Operations Command senior enlisted leader.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Krogman, you are known as a creator, innovator, out-of-the-box thinker, atypical and non-traditional,” said Fenton. “You are exactly what SOF needs.”



Krogman thanked Fenton for his support and described the transition as seamless and the mission ahead as urgent.



“The significance of U.S. SOCOM’s role today cannot be overstated. In an ever-changing global landscape, the need for special operations is more critical than ever – these are America’s elite warriors at the tip of the spear, ready to respond to any challenge with precision, agility and unwavering resolve,” said Krogman. “As we look to the future, the importance of special operations will only grow, and I am honored to be part of this vital mission. I am eager to work alongside each of you, to listen, to learn, and to lead with compassion and determination.”

