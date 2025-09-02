Aerial training empowers JBSA firefighters

Photo By Kathryn Reaves | Tyler Chasse and Juan Saldana Jr., 902d Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, climb...... read more read more Photo By Kathryn Reaves | Tyler Chasse and Juan Saldana Jr., 902d Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, climb ladders during a Fire Apparatus Operator: Aerial training course at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Aug. 26, 2025. While waiting for their turn to operate an aerial fire apparatus, students honed other skills such as deploying and using ladders to reach access points that may otherwise be inaccessible without an aerial apparatus or ladder. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves) see less | View Image Page

Firefighters assigned to the 902d Civil Engineer Squadron completed a Fire Apparatus Operator: Aerial course, Aug. 25-29.



The aerial fire apparatus, or specialized vehicle equipped with a hydraulic, extendable ladder, can increase firefighters’ vertical reach while extinguishing fires or performing rescues.



“The aerial course was provided to give our current and up-and-coming driver operators the skills to operate an aerial apparatus safely and effectively,” said fire Capt. Andrew Sanchez, 902d CES training captain. “This training ensures personnel are prepared to handle complex emergency scenarios, understand the equipment’s capabilities and limitations, and respond with confidence in real-world situations.”



Led by Ryan Wells, an Alabama Fire College instructor and experienced firefighter, participants received classroom and hands-on instruction in alignment with International Fire Service Accreditation Congress and Department of Defense standards. Topics covered included types and builds of aerial apparatus as well as optimal positioning, stabilizing systems, maintenance and testing requirements.



Students demonstrated their classroom learning by operating the apparatus in simulated emergencies at various locations on the installation. They were tasked with safely completing their missions while managing unique challenges such as equipment limitations, ground stability and obstructions like electrical lines.



“Without in-person instruction, Airmen often rely on computer-based training modules,” Sanchez said. “While these programs provide foundational knowledge, they lack the depth and realism that hands-on experience delivers. Navigating screens simply doesn’t replicate the complexity of operating aerial apparatus in dynamic, high-pressure environments.”



Participating firefighters also enjoyed the convenience the on-site class provided.



“It is beneficial to have these classes come to us as its more practical and easier to engage with the material being taught,” said Senior Airman Daniel Enriquez, 902d CES firefighter. “As a team member, (I) gained knowledge of how to work better in a team setting and how to prioritize and accomplish a common goal.”



Firefighters who successfully completed the course’s evaluations and written test not only received a Driver Operator Aerial certification essential for career advancement, but they also returned to their fire stations with skills that could prove lifesaving at JBSA or in the surrounding communities during mutual aid calls.



“As we integrate this equipment into our fleet, it’s essential that personnel receive targeted instruction on its operations, capabilities and tactical deployment,” Sanchez said. “The overall outcome from the course is a stronger, more capable team of driver/operators. … I’m proud of JBSA’s leadership and the training division and its continued investment in its personnel. Courses like this not only prepare us for today’s emergencies, but also lay the foundation for tomorrow’s leaders in the fire service.”