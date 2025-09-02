Fort Lee Leaders Walk Neighborhoods to Hear Families’ Voices

Photo By Ericka Gillespie | Commanding General of Fort Lee and Combined Arms Support Command Maj. Gen. Michelle K....... read more read more Photo By Ericka Gillespie | Commanding General of Fort Lee and Combined Arms Support Command Maj. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue and Director of Directorate of Public Works Quay B. Jones walk with installation officials through on post housing during a Walking Town Hall September 5, 2025. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. — Families living on post at Fort Lee didn’t have to travel far to share their thoughts with installation leadership Thursday night — they simply stepped out their front doors.



Commanding General of Fort Lee and Combined Arms Support Command Maj. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue; Fort Lee and CASCOM Command Sgt. Maj. James A. LaFratta; Fort Lee Garrison Commander Col. Rich Bendelewski; and Fort Lee Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Nickea Harris led a Walking Town Hall through several neighborhoods, stopping to meet Soldiers, spouses and children right where they live.



“When leaders take time to walk the neighborhoods and truly listen, it shows families that they matter,” Donahue said. “This kind of connection is what makes Fort Lee feel like a community, not just a duty station.”



The informal walkabout gave residents a chance to share experiences, raise concerns and talk about what’s going well in their communities. Leaders said the goal was simple: listen.



“Sometimes the best way to understand what families are going through is to meet them in their space,” Bendelewski said. “You learn a lot more by walking the streets and hearing directly from the people who live here every day.”



As the group made its way through the neighborhoods, parents voiced questions about playground safety, home repairs and upcoming community events. Children waved from yards and porches, and service members offered candid thoughts on balancing work and family life.



For Harris, those small, personal conversations carry big weight.



“Families want to know they matter, and that their voices count,” she said. “We can’t always solve every issue immediately, but we can promise to listen, to follow up, and to keep advocating for them.”



Housing officials and garrison staff walked alongside the leaders, taking notes and answering questions on the spot. In several cases, maintenance team members were able to fix issues immediately, from repairing outdoor lighting to checking air conditioning units, easing concerns for residents on the spot.



Several spouses said they appreciated leadership showing up in person, rather than asking families to bring issues forward in a formal setting. “It feels different when someone knocks on your door and asks, ‘How are you doing?’” one spouse shared.



The Walking Town Hall is part of a broader push to keep lines of communication open between the garrison and its community. Leaders said they hope the relaxed, face-to-face approach will encourage more families to speak up, especially those who may not attend larger forums.



“Fort Lee is more than just a duty station — it’s home for our Soldiers and families,” Bendelewski said. “If we can make that home a little better, a little safer, and a little more connected, then we’re doing our job.”



The garrison team said they plan to continue making Walking Town Halls a regular tradition, giving leaders and residents more chances to meet halfway — sometimes literally — in the heart of their neighborhoods.



To view more photos from the Walking Town Hall, copy and paste this link: https://www.flickr.com/photos/200001948@N07/albums/72177720328853239