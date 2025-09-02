Fort Bragg Housing Services Office is a Battle Buddy for Off Post Renters

Courtesy Photo | The Fort Bragg Housing Services Office wants to ensure Service Members know they have...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Fort Bragg Housing Services Office wants to ensure Service Members know they have an off post rental support at their convenience through the installation’s Housing Services Office during the 2025 permanent change of station season levels out. HSO is part of the Garrison’s Directorate of Public Works and assists military personnel and their Families with all their on-and-off-post housing needs to ensure their off-post needs are supported. see less | View Image Page

(Courtesy by Jessica Taylor, Housing Manager, Fort Bragg Housing Services Office)



FORT BRAGG, N.C. – The Fort Bragg Housing Services Office wants to ensure Service Members know they have an off post rental support at their convenience through the installation’s Housing Services Office during the 2025 permanent change of station season levels out.



HSO is part of the Garrison’s Directorate of Public Works and assists military personnel and their Families with all their on-and-off-post housing needs to ensure their off-post needs are supported.



Reporting to the HSO is a requirement for all service members as part of the PCS in and out process. However, despite this requirement many service members are unaware of the services HSO provides.



“Fort Bragg has an extensive amount of service members who are off post renters,” said Carrie Nix, Fort Bragg HSO, Housing Manager. “In many cases, when I am interacting with a service member during their out-processing brief, it is discovered many have had or still are experiencing an unresolved off post matter. These unresolved matters range anywhere from unanswered work orders, excessive security deposit withholdings, and landlords not adhering to the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act for a successful termination of any lease obligations.”



Off-post rental support is one of the many services the HSO provides. The services available include knowledge on the Basic Allowance, housing regulations, landlord and tenant laws, building and housing codes, local needs and market conditions, knowledge of the landlord presence in North Carolina, home search guidance on-and-off post, area orientation, reviews of housing listings, lease reviews, in-and-out processing, school information, utility waivers, and more. As a result, the off post rental guidance is a valuable resource.



“We want Soldiers and Families to know we are here in the battle with them to help ensure their housing situations are favorable,” said Nix. “Our team is available to assist in person, over a call, or via email with any off-post questions. We know if more service members took advantage of the off post rental support, we know we could make improvements to off post overall quality of life.”



For more information about the Fort Bragg Housing Services Office call 910-396-1022.

Or visit the Housing Services Office in the Basement of the Solider Support Center.