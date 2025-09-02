Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central Visits U.S. Naval Station Rota

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jett Morgan | NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 4, 2025) Rear Adm. Brad Rosen, commander of...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jett Morgan | NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 4, 2025) Rear Adm. Brad Rosen, commander of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, left, receives a tour of David Glasgow Farragut Middle/High School from the school’s principal, Dr. Courtney Schonffeldt, right, during a visit to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, Sept. 4, 2025. As the &quot;Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jett Morgan) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (September 5, 2025) – Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) Rear Adm. Brad Rosen traveled to Spain this week to tour U.S. Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota and its facilities.

The tour included engagements with leadership from some of NAVSTA Rota’s more than 40 supported commands and installation personnel, highlighting the people that make up “Team Rota” and the work they do to make NAVSTA Rota the foundation from which U.S. and allied forces operate to deter conflict and, if necessary, fight and win. Rosen, who assumed command on July 17, also met with Capt. Charles Chmielak, commanding officer of U.S. Naval Activities Spain and NAVSTA Rota, and Spanish Vice Adm. Ruben Rodriguez Peña, commander of the Cádiz Arsenal, to discuss operations that support fleet readiness.

“Naval Station Rota, and the personnel who work here, are critical to all operations within Region EURAFCENT,” expressed Rosen. “Rota is a strategic hub for logistics, fleet movements, and the incredibly important relationship with our Spanish counterparts. Naval Station Rota is a joint force enabler, allowing commanders throughout the AOR and the fleet to rely on the ever-expanding capabilities."

Throughout his visit, Rosen visited critical establishments across the installation, including port operations, one of Rota’s five homeported Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, the installation’s airfield and air operations tower, Defense Fuel Support Point, David Glasgow Farragut Middle/High School, residential barracks, and as Morale, Welfare, and Recreation facilities. The region commander’s engagements provided an opportunity to learn about NAVSTA Rota’s six lines of effort, observe the services that enhance the wellbeing of active duty service members and their families, and review logistical and administrative capabilities and shortfalls to ensure mission readiness throughout EURAFCENT.

"Our team demonstrated to Rear Admiral Rosen how Rota is a force multiplier that enables sustained operations at a strategic location that is ready for any contingency.” Capt. Chmielak proudly stated. It was an honor to showcase why Rota is his most capable power projection platform and truly the 'Gateway to the Mediterranean!'”

As the “Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO, and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air, and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet, and fostering the long-standing, 250-year-long U.S. and Spanish partnership.

