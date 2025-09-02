NMRC Command Master Chief Reenlists, Turns Over Office

Photo By Aleece Williams | SILVER SPRING, Md. (Sept. 3, 2025) Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Phillip Jean-Gilles,...... read more read more Photo By Aleece Williams | SILVER SPRING, Md. (Sept. 3, 2025) Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Phillip Jean-Gilles, command master chief (CMC) of Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), listens to remarks from Captain Guillermo “Billy” Pimentel, deputy commander, during a change of office ceremony. Immediately following remarks, Chief Gilles passed his CMC Identification Badge down to incoming CMC, Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Christopher Cariss, to represent the immediate transfer of authority. NMRC, headquarters of Navy Medicine Research & Development, is engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, operational mission support and epidemiology. (U.S. Navy photo by Aleece Williams/Released) see less | View Image Page

SILVER SPRING, Md. – Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) held a reenlistment and change of office ceremony Sept. 3, in which Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Phillip Jean-Gilles turned over his role as command master chief (CMC) to Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Christopher Cariss.



Lt. Sara Tuck, a microbiologist with NMRC, administered the oath of enlistment for Jean-Gilles who will carry his 26-year Navy career to nearly 30 years with this reenlistment.



“It has truly been an honor serving as the command master chief for Naval Medical Research Command over the past three years,” said Jean-Gilles. “Working alongside our incredible enlisted Sailors, dedicated officers and talented civilians has been the highlight of my career. They all play a vital role in advancing the mission, and I am deeply grateful for the professionalism, commitment and teamwork that define this command.”



Immediately following Jean Gilles’ reenlistment, Capt. Eric Welsh, commander, NMRC, officiated a change of office relieving Jean-Gilles of his responsibilities. Jean-Gilles passed down the CMC identification badge, commonly known as the “cookie,” to represent the immediate transfer of responsibility to Cariss.



Jean-Gilles also shared a few remarks about his time with NMRC and expressed his appreciation for the team he has worked with. Following this tour, he will be moving on to the Uniformed Services University as the command master chief.



“Today was especially meaningful, as I had the privilege of both reenlisting and conducting the change of office ceremony. I look forward with great confidence to seeing Master Chief Cariss take the helm as command master chief,” Jean-Gilles added. “His leadership, vision and dedication will undoubtedly take NMR&D [Navy Medicine Research & Development] to new heights, and I am excited to watch the command continue to thrive under his guidance. Thank you again for the opportunity to serve—it has been the honor of a lifetime.”



Cariss assumed the CMC position following an assignment with Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command, Jacksonville, as senior enlisted leader for the Director of Branch Health Clinics, where he oversaw five Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Units.



“This opportunity is incredibly exciting," said Cariss. "The command has a strong reputation. Master Chief Jean-Gilles’ reputation precedes him, and I look forward to carrying on the legacy he has left here. When I learned this role was available, I wasn’t sure what was next, but I knew this was a once in a lifetime position that I’d be honored to take on – I’m very excited for what’s to come.”



