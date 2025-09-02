United Nations Command Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson Visits Thailand to Strengthen Partnership and Advance Member State Collaboration

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BANGKOK, THAILAND

    09.05.2025

    Story by Col. Ryan Donald 

    United Nations Command

    General Xavier T. Brunson, Commander of the United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, US Forces Korea, traveled to Thailand where he met with senior military leaders and diplomatic officials to reinforce the strategic partnership between Thailand and UNC and advance collaborative security initiatives.

    During his visit, Brunson met with General Songwit Noonpakdee, Chief of Defence Forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, and other senior officials to discuss Thailand's role within UNC operations and shared security priorities.

    The discussions centered on Thailand's participation in the UNC Force Generation framework, which strategically positions Member States across UNC headquarters. Thailand currently contributes personnel to five key positions within UNC headquarters, demonstrating significant commitment to the Command's mission and operational planning.

    In addition to discussions on Thailand’s operational commitments, the leaders addressed crisis planning as a key priority. On Aug 19, Thailand’s Ambassador to the Republic of Korea participated in UNC's Ambassador Day, reflecting the nation's proactive approach to crisis coordination.

    The visit coincided with the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Command. Under the UNC FORGEN model, Member States like Thailand contribute essential expertise to the unified mission of maintaining peace and security on the Korean Peninsula.

    "Thailand's partnership under UNC exemplifies shared commitment and mutual respect. Their active contributions to UNC efforts demonstrate the multinational solidarity of the UNC," said Brunson.

    Established in 1950, the United Nations Command serves as a multinational force dedicated to enforcing the Korean Armistice Agreement and maintaining peace and security on the Korean Peninsula. The Command continues to adapt and evolve to address emerging security challenges.

