III MEF to Participate in Exercise Resolute Dragon 25

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP S. D. BUTLER, Okinawa, Japan - III Marine Expeditionary Force and the Japan Self-Defense Force will conduct Exercise Resolute Dragon 25 Sept. 11-25 to rehearse bilateral crisis response and contingency operations.



III MEF and the JSDF will integrate command and control functions through a classified command post exercise Sept. 11-17, followed by field training evolutions Sept. 17-25 across various training locations throughout Japan, including the Southwest Islands.



Resolute Dragon 25 will feature 3d Marine Division’s Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System and Marine Air Defense Integrated System, as well as Western Army’s Type 12 Surface-to-Ship Missile. The NMESIS is one of the Marine Corps’ most recent acquisitions to enhance sea denial capabilities and littoral protection, furthering III MEF and 3d Marine Division’s capability to protect critical waterways, defend key terrain, and project power from ashore.



Training will include force-on-force engagements in various domains, logistics movements using the U.S. Marine Corps’ Autonomous Low-Profile Vessel, and live-fire operations, including a bilateral live-fire of 3d Marine Division’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System and the JGSDF Multiple Launch Rocket System.



Alongside the Marines, the US Army’s 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force (3MDTF) will deploy the Typhon missile system to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni during RD 25. The Typhon provides a complementary long-range sea denial and standoff strike platform to the NMESIS system. Both systems, in conjunction with the Type 12 Surface-to-Surface Missile, provide a layered and integrated fires capability.



“The Resolute Dragon exercises underscore our ironclad commitment to defend the interests of the United States and those of our Allies and partners,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, the III MEF commanding general. “By training alongside the Western Army in realistic, combat-focused scenarios, we sharpen the warfighting edge of our forces and present a clear, credible deterrent to any adversary who would threaten peace and security in the Indo-Pacific.”



Resolute Dragon 25 marks the fifth iteration of this annual bilateral exercise hosted by III MEF and the JSDF. Approximately 5,200 U.S. Marines and Sailors from III MEF with elements from the U.S. Navy, Air Force, and Army, will train alongside approximately 14,000 counterparts from the Western Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.



Resolute Dragon 25 strengthens the bilateral operational capabilities and interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and JSDF with an emphasis on air-ground integration and combined arms live-fire training. As the U.S. Marine Corps celebrates 250 years of faithful service around the world, III MEF’s continual collaboration alongside the JSDF is a leading effort in both countries’ shared vision of ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. For all press interested in covering the exercise, please contact IIIMEFMEDIA@usmc.mil.





-- JAPANESE TRANSLATED VERSION --







-30-



【第三海兵遠征軍「レゾリュート・ドラゴン25」演習を実施】



沖縄県・米海兵隊キャンプ S.D. バトラー基地



2025年9月11日から25日の間、第三海兵遠征軍と陸上自衛隊は、「レゾリュート・ドラゴン25」演習を実施します。本演習は、日米両軍による危機対応および有事における共同作戦の訓練を目的としています。



9月11日から17日は、機密指揮所演習を実施し、指揮統制機能の統合を推進した後 、9月17日から25日は、南西諸島を含む日本各地の訓練場で実動訓練を実施します。



本演習では、第3海兵師団の海軍・海兵隊艦船阻止システム（NMESIS）や統合防空システム（MADIS）、および陸上自衛隊西部方面隊の12式地対艦ミサイル が投入されます。NMESISは、海上抑止力と沿岸防衛力を強化する米海兵隊の最新装備の一つであり、重要な海域の防衛、要地の確保、陸上からの戦力展開を実現する能力を高めます。



訓練内容には、多領域における 部隊対抗戦闘演習、自律型低観測艦艇を用いた兵站移動、さらに第3海兵師団の高機動ロケット砲システム（HIMARS）と陸上自衛隊の多連装ロケットシステム（MLRS）との共同実弾射撃を含みます。



また、米陸軍の第3多領域任務部隊は、海兵隊と共に岩国海兵隊航空基地 において、タイフォン・ミサイルシステムを展開します。タイフォンは、NMESISと相補的な長距離海上抑止および遠距離攻撃能力を提供し、12式地対艦ミサイル と合わせて多層的かつ統合的な火力投射能力 を発揮します。



「レゾリュート・ドラゴン演習は、米国および同盟国・パートナー諸国の利益を守るという我々の揺るぎない決意を示すものです。」

― 第三海兵遠征軍 司令官 ロジャー・ターナー中将



「西部方面隊と共に実戦的な訓練を重ねることで、我々の戦闘力はさらに磨かれ、インド太平洋地域の平和と安定を脅かすいかなる敵に対しても明確かつ信頼できる抑止力を示すことができます。」



「レゾリュート・ドラゴン25」は、第三海兵遠征軍と陸上自衛隊の年次二か国間演習で、今回で5回目を迎えます。今年は、第三海兵遠征軍を中心に米海兵隊および海軍、空軍、陸軍から約5,200名が参加し、陸上・海上自衛隊から約14,000名が共に訓練に臨みます。



この演習は、両国軍の運用能力および相互運用性を強化することを目的とし、特に航空・地上統合や統合作戦下の実弾訓練に重点を置いています。米海兵隊が創設250周年を迎える今年、第三海兵遠征軍と自衛隊の継続的な連携は、自由で開かれたインド太平洋の実現に向けた両国の共通のビジョンを象徴しています。



演習の報道取材をご希望の方は、IIIMEFMEDIA@usmc.mil までお問い合わせください。

