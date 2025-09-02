For National Guard kids, WANGY Camp memories last long after summer ends

Photo By Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon | Campers and volunteer counselors complete the challenge course during the Washington...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon | Campers and volunteer counselors complete the challenge course during the Washington National Guard Youth (WANGY) Summer Camp, in Tumwater, Wash., Aug. 21, 2025. The WANGY Summer Camp is hosted by Washington National Guard Child and Youth Services, Joint Services Support Directorate, for children ages nine to 18 who are dependents, or immediate family, of Army or Air National Guard service members in order to encourage peer-to-peer connections and inspire future growth. (U.S. National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon) see less | View Image Page

CAMP MURRAY, Wash. – Summer camp offers more than just a fun experience, it’s a chance for kids to make lasting memories, shaping their perspectives and enriching their lives long after the summer ends.



At the Washington National Guard Youth (WANGY) Summer Camp, National Guard kids have the opportunity to connect with others their age who know what it’s like to have parents that serve.



This summer, WANGY Camp was held from Aug. 18-22, with separate sessions in western and eastern Washington. The camp, in partnership with Our Military Kids, is available for children ages nine to 18 who are dependents, or immediate family, of Army or Air National Guard Service Members.



For Jacob Homer, whose father serves as a combat medic in the Washington National Guard, WANGY Camp was a transformative experience. Growing up, Homer spent a week each summer at the WANGY Camp, connecting with other kids whose parents are in the Guard. Unlike school, camp friendships are forged through shared experiences, laughter, and teamwork, making them some of the most memorable aspects of the experience.



Recognizing the impact WANGY had on his life, Homer decided to take a more active role in the program, enrolled in a specialized training program and returned as a junior counselor (JC).



“It helped me a lot with public speaking,” said Homer. “As a JC you’re going up to other people around you and you’re always talking, [doing] public speaking, and being goofy on stage, and it helps [with] that anxiety.”



Homer and the WANGY Camp staff, which includes volunteers from the 194th Wing and the 141st Air Refueling Wing respectively, supervise activities like kayaking, fishing, disc golf, scavenger hunts, polar plunges, and hiking. Through these activities, campers learn about the environment, express their creativity, and support each other through collaborative exercises.



The camp also features a ropes-challenge course that encourages campers to step out of their comfort zone.



“Seeing kids go up to the challenge courses and being scared at first, but then being so brave, was good to see,” said Homer.



WANGY Camp offers kids more than just something to do during summer break; the camp gives kids the opportunity to try new things and discover their hidden strengths.



“WANGY will always have a special place in my heart,” says Homer, “I look forward to coming back next year.”