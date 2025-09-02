Commander joins community for final Hurricane Helene briefing in Buncombe County

Colonel Brad Morgan, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District, participated in Buncombe County’s 86th and final Hurricane Helene community briefing this week. Held inside the county’s government building, the briefing drew local leaders, media and community members, reflecting on nearly a year of response and recovery.



As participants entered, conversations echoed the importance of the moment. “The last one,” one attendee said. Others discussed who might speak, underscoring the sense of closure surrounding the gathering. Stacy Wood, the county’s public information officer and communications manager, set the tone with her opening remarks, “Today’s meeting is to reflect and say thank you.”



Resilience was a common theme throughout the morning. Sheriff Quentin Miller emphasized how Hurricane Helene tested the community’s strength and perseverance. That resilience, echoed by nearly every speaker, reflected not just on individuals but on the partnerships that carried the county through the storm and its aftermath.



In his remarks, Col. Morgan highlighted USACE’s role from the very beginning. “It’s day 341, and it is an honor and privilege leading the Corps response since day zero,” he said. Over the past year, USACE executed 22 mission assignments, eight of which remain active. “In the early days we had teams doing assessments and temporary power.” Today USACE’s longest-standing mission, Private Property Debris Removal (PPDR), is the final major operation nearing completion.



Morgan mentioned collaboration and partnership as being instrumental in mission success. “In every mission, partnership and collaboration is key,” he said, noting USACE’s close coordination with the City of Asheville and surrounding communities. He described the mission as one of the most rewarding and challenging experiences of his career, made possible by teammates from across USACE who traveled to North Carolina to lend support.



Even as the briefings come to an end, recovery work continues. Morgan assured leaders and residents that USACE will remain engaged in the coming weeks. “Our work will continue as we finalize debris removal and remaining demolition,” he said. “My team will continue to support. We can help expedite and coordinate your needs.”

Local leaders expressed gratitude for the agency’s efforts, highlighting the importance of partnership in emergency response. “USACE we are better because of your direct assistance in our time of need,” one official said. “Recovery continues, but these briefings are ending.”

